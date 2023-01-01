Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
Look: Football World Reacts To Fiesta Bowl Field Controversy
Michigan and TCU are almost one full quarter into the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It's TCU 14, Michigan 0 on Saturday. But the game's score isn't the only major talking point. The Fiesta Bowl field conditions are also facing criticism. Michigan and TCU players...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
TCU, Michigan Players Slipping And Sliding Trigger Criticism Over Fiesta Bowl Field Quality
The Horned Frogs and Wolverines normally play on grass and FieldTurf, respectively.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Robert Griffin III bolts from Michigan vs. TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor during Fiesta Bowl
Former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III was calling the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU when he suddenly ran off the field to go tend to his wife in labor. Griffin received a phone call live on the broadcast, to the surprise of his fellow broadcasters, before suddenly sprinting away as they offered their congratulations.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ABC 15 News
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title.
NFL Analyst’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NBC analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff.
Look: College Football Fans Furious With Fiesta Bowl Playing Surface
The Fiesta Bowl's field conditions have been a problem for years now. Unfortunately, it's no different today in the College Football Playoff. Michigan and TCU players are slipping all over the place during today's first semi-final game. The field conditions are getting crushed on social ...
TCU’s defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938.
How No. 8 Utah overcame adversity to return to Rose Bowl — now, can the Utes win it?
While the Utes were the Pac-12 preseason favorites, they took a circuitous path to end up here again.
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game.
Comments / 0