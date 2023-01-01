Read full article on original website
David Loomis
2d ago
"A loaded handgun was found, but after EMS evaluated the suspect, Clay County juvenile authorities declined to take him into custody."This is one reason why shootings happen. "Law enforcement " decline to press the issue. GREAT JOB. Did they atleast charge the parents of the juvenile?
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
KMBC.com
Mother and an associate of captured Cass County escapee charged for aiding his escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother and an associate of Trevor Sparks have been charged with assisting his escape from the Cass County Jail. Sparks was apprehended Friday, several weeks after he escaped earlier in December. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Missouri, the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
KMBC.com
Police identify man shot and killed by KCK officers after driving away in a patrol car
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the man shot and killed Friday morning by police in the 9400 block of Parallel Parkway. The suspect, Thomas Marshall, 53, was a Kansas City, Kansas resident. Police say Marshall pointed a gun at multiple officers and,...
KCTV 5
Investigation underway after shooting victim is found in ditch in rural Paola
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman who had been shot was found in a ditch in rural Paola, Kansas. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about someone who was lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Clay County deputies respond to reported shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center
Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
New Year's Day gunfire wounds 2 outside Westport bar
A shooting early New Year's Day in the Westport Entertainment District left a man with life-threatening wounds and a woman with less severe gunshot injuries.
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KMBC.com
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
Atchison man killed in early morning car crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol shows an Atchison man, Jacey Paris, died in a car crash early Monday morning.
KCTV 5
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
WIBW
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
Search continues for inmate who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
Mother of Cass County escapee charged in federal court
The mother of a Kansas City fugitive who was caught last week has been charged with helping her son escape from jail.
KCTV 5
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
lawrencekstimes.com
One killed, one seriously injured in crash in Lawrence
One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Lawrence, and another was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to the Lawrence Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Sixth and Iowa streets at 1:52 a.m. Monday, according to the PulsePoint app. They found two vehicles, each with a single occupant, involved in the crash.
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
