Kansas City, MO

David Loomis
2d ago

"A loaded handgun was found, but after EMS evaluated the suspect, Clay County juvenile authorities declined to take him into custody."This is one reason why shootings happen. "Law enforcement " decline to press the issue. GREAT JOB. Did they atleast charge the parents of the juvenile?

KCTV 5

Investigation underway after shooting victim is found in ditch in rural Paola

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman who had been shot was found in a ditch in rural Paola, Kansas. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about someone who was lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
PAOLA, KS
WIBW

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

One killed, one seriously injured in crash in Lawrence

One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Lawrence, and another was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to the Lawrence Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Sixth and Iowa streets at 1:52 a.m. Monday, according to the PulsePoint app. They found two vehicles, each with a single occupant, involved in the crash.
LAWRENCE, KS

