redlakenationnews.com
Christopher David Harper
November 16, 1983 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 39) Christopher David Harper, Misaabiwag-gidengwaan meaning "With Faces like Lions", Giniw-Inini meaning "Golden Eagle Man" born into the Wolf Clan of the White Earth Pillager Band, age 39, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022, from the Mayo Medical Center, Mankato where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia. He was born November 16, 1983, in Duluth, Minnesota and lived most of his life in Cass Lake, Minnesota.
Jackson County Pilot
Soy-based shoes?
Martin County soybean producers are taking their crop from the farm to the frontlines. In partnership with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, which directs the state’s soybean checkoff resources, Martin County soybean producers have launched the Stepping Up campaign to amplify farmer profitability and promote the value-added uses of soybeans while making community connections. As part of the local Stepping Up promotional effort, Martin County soybean producers recently donated 50 pairs of Skechers soy-based GO shoes to Dulcimer Medical Center and United Hospital District in Fairmont.
KEYC
Mayo Health System, Mankato, welcomes first baby of the new year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few hours after midnight, the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato welcomed a newborn to the new year!. Whitley Jane Dauer was born at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, new year’s day. She’s 21 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Whitley’s...
KIMT
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: State Legion chaplain dies in Ellendale
The chaplain for the Minnesota American Legion has died. Larry Otto of Ellendale died unexpectedly at his home Saturday night. He was 73. Otto was elected last July as chaplain of the Minnesota American Legion. After being elected, Otto said: “I do get emotional, but I don't cry. My eyeballs just sweat profusely.”
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
KAAL-TV
No injuries reported in Albert Lea garage fire
(ABC 6 News) – No injuries were reported in a detached garage fire in Albert Lea on Saturday morning. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were dispatched to 503 Edgewood Ave. around 10:26 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the south-facing garage door and east-facing walk-in door.
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
KIMT
Semi crash in Freeborn County injures one person
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The driver was hurt when a semi went out of control Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Naser Mojtabaei Pour, 39 of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving north on Interstate 35 when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch around 10:47 am. The State Patrol says Pour suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
KEYC
Friends and volunteers search for a missing 25-year-old Cleveland man
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The search continues for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring. “What do you say to somebody when their child- young man is missing?,” search coordinator Lorraine Edwards asked. “You can just be there for them.”. Mooring went missing during the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering...
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
fox9.com
Plow goes off the road in Watonwan County, Minnesota
A plow went off the road and ended up in the ditch in Watonwan County. The incident happened Tuesday on State 60 near the junction of State 4.
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
