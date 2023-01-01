IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has revealed more details on CM Punk gifting Starbucks gift cards to members of the AEW locker room. In his recent plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW, which was made during his new FTR podcast, Harwood mentioned how Punk bought Starbucks gift cards for the members of the AEW women’s division, then had “one of the girls” hand the cards out, anonymously and without saying who the cards were for. Harwood said everyone knew the cards were from Punk as he just loved the atmosphere and loved being in AEW, and also loved the work the AEW women’s division was putting in. Punk reportedly thought the AEW women’s wrestlers were “busting their ass to try and get the attention that WWE’s women’s division was getting.”

16 HOURS AGO