tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
PWMania
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
United Wrestling Network Bringing Ret Carpet Rumble to Arizona with Stars from AEW, MLW, & Beyond
The United Wrestling Network, the people behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, are heading back to the Grand Canyon State! After Championship Wrestling from Arizona was put on the back burner thanks, in no small part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing UWN promotion returns to Mesa, Arizona this time bringing all the stars of the UWN for a special outdoors event called Red Carpet Rumble.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
PWMania
Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna to Leave WWE Over Big Money Demand
Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself during a 2020 edition of his podcast, Grilling JR. Ross talked about Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon turned down in favor of letting her go. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she...
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Blames Tony Khan’s “All Over The Place” Booking For AEW Stars Being Unused
Wrestling veteran Konnan has made his views on Tony Khan’s “all over the place” booking clear, saying he is responsible for AEW talent going unused. Multiple AEW stars have made it clear that they are unhappy with their booking and lack of TV time in the company, including Andrade El Idolo and Miro.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Says NJPW 'Drove Away' Recent WWE Signing
JONAH turned heads on December 19 when he made his return to WWE on "Raw." The 34-year-old Australian was making a splash on the indie scene as of late following his WWE release in August 2021. In 2022 alone, JONAH competed in over 40 matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also took part in the 2022 G1 Climax tournament where he scored a major upset victory over Kazuchika Okada.
game-news24.com
Within the scenes of Dragon Lee’s WWE deal, the business won’t let him down
The wrestling world has been buzzing for the past few days after a shock announcement made by Dragon Lee last week. Since he won the AAA World Tag Team Championships with his brother Dralistico after they defeated FTR at AAA Lucha Libre: Noche de Campeones, Lee announced he’d signed a contract with WWE and planned to use the NXT brand this month.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains What He'd Like To Help AEW With
The world of professional wrestling can be quite small at times. No matter where one ends up, however, there's going to be a familiar face or two floating around. Sometimes it's beneficial to take advantage of that aspect. Tony Khan's AEW isn't very old, and just recently celebrated its third anniversary. In that time, plenty of familiar faces have made their way to the company — from Chris Jericho and CM Punk to older icons such as Sting and Jake "The Snake" Roberts.
stillrealtous.com
Big Names Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and it was the last show of the year. John Cena returned to team with Kevin Owens, and there were also a few other big names backstage this week. PWInsider is reporting...
wrestletalk.com
Surprising Original Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Pitch Revealed
In recent weeks, various surprising plans that WWE has made for WrestleMania 39 have been reported. It was recently reported by WrestlingNewsCo that WWE had scrapped plans for Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey to take place in Los Angeles at the show, which had been the direction planned since before the change in regime.
Tony Khan wishes a recently-released AEW star well
When it was announced that the then Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham was one of the few ROH performers to remain under contract with the promotion when Tony Khan purchased the brand from Sinclair Broadcasting, it drew heavy speculation from fans of AEW about his future. Would “The Octopus” perform a regular role on AEW television, as was initially the case in the lead-up to Death Before Dishonor, or would he fade into the background and have to instead continue to defend the strap across the indies and in his own promotion, Terminus?
PWMania
Booker T Discusses Whether AEW’s Hiring of Mike Mansury Will Be a Game Changer
On a recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a variety of topics. During the podcast, Booker T discussed whether Mike Mansury will be a game changer for AEW. “I like Mike. He’s always been a great producer for me. He’s always been great for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Story Behind CM Punk Gifting Starbucks Cards to MJF and Other AEW Stars
IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has revealed more details on CM Punk gifting Starbucks gift cards to members of the AEW locker room. In his recent plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW, which was made during his new FTR podcast, Harwood mentioned how Punk bought Starbucks gift cards for the members of the AEW women’s division, then had “one of the girls” hand the cards out, anonymously and without saying who the cards were for. Harwood said everyone knew the cards were from Punk as he just loved the atmosphere and loved being in AEW, and also loved the work the AEW women’s division was putting in. Punk reportedly thought the AEW women’s wrestlers were “busting their ass to try and get the attention that WWE’s women’s division was getting.”
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Says There’s Too Much Blood In Wrestling
Professional wrestling certainly isn’t ballet, and sometimes wrestlers will use blood to take the brutality of a match to the next level. During a recent watch along on AdFreeShows.com, Tony Schiavone discussed the topic of blood in wrestling with Conrad Thompson, and the current AEW announcer explained that as a fan he used to be enamored with blood, but he now has a different perspective.
Saraya believes Sasha Banks will be successful anywhere, even in AEW
It’s officially 2023, which means one thing and one thing only: AEW fans will soon find out the identity of Saraya’s mystery partner for the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite. That’s right, soon fans will see if Sasha Banks will be back in a professional wrestling ring, learn what moniker she’ll be using moving forward, be that her real name Mercedes Varnado, Mercedes Mone’, or Mone’ Banks, all of which she had trademarked for professional wrestling usage, and just how big of a pop “The Boss” will garner from a receptive Los Angeles crowd.
nodq.com
Kenny Omega opens up about his time in WWE’s developmental system
Kenny Omega did an interview with monthlypuroresu.com and talked about being part of WWE’s developmental system and deciding to wrestle in Japan instead…. Monthly Puroresu: “In past interviews you’ve mentioned meeting with Kenta Kobashi and Naomichi Marufuji, and all these guys early on when you went over there. But what was that reaction or the light bulb moment that made you think, ‘I’m going to go do this. I’m going to make it happen.’ What made you think, ‘I’ve got what it takes to go hang with these guys?’
Members of AEW reportedly aren’t too happy with the FTR podcast
FTR, the podcast, has been the gift that keeps on giving for fans of AEW, WWE, and professional wrestling, period. Though the show only began during the penultimate week of 2022, with Dax Harwood taking over The Gentleman Villian podcast when William Regal jumped ship from AEW to WWE, the balder half of FTR the […] The post Members of AEW reportedly aren’t too happy with the FTR podcast appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
