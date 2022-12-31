Read full article on original website
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
fox9.com
Plow goes off the road in Watonwan County, Minnesota
A plow went off the road and ended up in the ditch in Watonwan County. The incident happened Tuesday on State 60 near the junction of State 4.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Faribault County Register
Some liquor stores report losses in ‘21
On Dec. 15, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2021 Municipal Liquor Store Report which is an in-depth analysis of the 177 municipal liquor stores which operate in Minnesota. While the combined net profit of all municipal liquor operations in the state showed an increase of 1.3 percent and...
KIMT
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
KIMT
Man injured in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured. Authorities say it happened at around 12:45 on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of 1st Street Southwest. According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the man who was shot was...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
KIMT
Semi crash in Freeborn County injures one person
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The driver was hurt when a semi went out of control Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Naser Mojtabaei Pour, 39 of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving north on Interstate 35 when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch around 10:47 am. The State Patrol says Pour suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
