Blue Earth, MN

CBS Minnesota

Teen tennis ace Liv Hovde returns to Minnesota after Wimbledon girls victory

MINNEAPOLIS – We can kind of claim her as a Minnesotan. Liv Hovde grew up in the north suburbs before moving to Texas at age 12 to focus on her tennis game.She is now 16, and a professional who is ranked number one for her age group in the country.Hovde is back in Minnesota playing tennis. This is where she started life, and this is still part of her."I always remember everyone being so positive and helpful with me," Hovde said. "I've been in training in Minnesota ever since I was little, and I still come back every year and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Evaluating Year 6 of the P.J. Fleck era

Back during Big Ten Media Days in July, Cleveland.com published their predicted finish for the Big Ten West, based on a survey of 36 voters, including one beat writer for each team:. 1. Wisconsin, 246 points (31 first-place votes) 2. Iowa, 198 points (3) 3. Minnesota, 162 points (2) 4....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised

MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota

A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two Willmar teens still missing

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.Few other details were immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN

