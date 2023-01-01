Read full article on original website
21-year-old rebellious jokester identified as victim of New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland
“His smile was contagious. ... He loved helping others.”
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
Tri-Cities judge arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. This isn’t the first time
In the 2018 arrest police found the judge crouching behind mailboxes.
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
One dead after a shooting in Richland
One man is dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve. Richland PD is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho
(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
Tri-City Dog Owners Beware: Porcupines Are Everywhere
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for years and until last weekend, I had no idea that porcupines existed in this part of the state. On New Year’s Day, we decided to take a hike with our dog through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge (Madam Dorion Memorial Park) which is located just before the Highway 12/730 junction in Wallula. We took the sandy horse trail along the river which is mostly sagebrush and grass but has a spectacular view of the Wallula Gap and surrounding hills. It was the perfect spot to let our Decker Terrier off leash to roam and explore, at least it appeared that way.
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
Witnesses report seeing people leave abandoned home after fire started
PASCO – The Pasco Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned home on the 600 block of Clark Street. Witnesses reported seeing a few people leave the home at the time the fire started which was shortly after 4 a.m. Neighbors told firefighters nobody...
Suspect Sought for Auto Theft, Skipping Court in Kennewick
Kennewick PD is searching for this suspect. Criminal Apprehension Team is looking for this rather tall car thief. Thomas Mead, hometown not listed, is sought by the Kennewick CAT team in connection with auto theft, as well as charges he skipped court dates. Mead, 27, is rather tall, 6; 5"...
Christmas Eve Assault Lands Beating Suspect Behind Bars
A 26-year-old suspect was jailed late Christmas Eve after an assault with a gun. Man accused of hitting an elderly man in the head with a firearm. Around 11:30 PM December 24th, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of West 4th. Ave for a report of an assault.
Kennewick Fire Crews Battle Elusive Fire Inside Home
Kennewick Fire crews responded to a home the morning after a fire was put out at a home, and found flames had kicked up again. Crews had responded Tuesday night to a residence at 9004 West Klamath Court and put out a fire that was on the backside of the home. It caused extensive damage to the structure, making it unliveable until extensive repairs were made.
Drone, Footprints in Snow Help Locate Wanted Federal Suspect
Footprints in the snow Christmas Day helped officers apprehend a suspect who was wanted on Federal drug charges. Christmas Day, West Richland Police had the man under surveillance. WRPD did not divulge how they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Christmas Day, but they spotted Jeremy Hendricks driving...
Kennewick Fire Crews Called to Same Home Twice Within 24 Hours
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Fire Department says they were called out to the same home within 24 hours on two separate fire calls. This happened at a home 9004 West Klamath Court Tuesday evening around 5:30pm. Engines from both Kennewick and Richland Fire responded and saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters were able to get the blaze out in approximately 20 minutes. Extensive smoke, heat, and fire damage was observed throughout the home, rendering the house unable to be occupied until substantial repair work is completed. Kennewick reports they were called back to the same home around 9am Wednesday morning on another fire call.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
