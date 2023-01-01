ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho

(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
PASCO, WA
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
KENNEWICK, WA
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-City Dog Owners Beware: Porcupines Are Everywhere

I have lived in the Tri-Cities for years and until last weekend, I had no idea that porcupines existed in this part of the state. On New Year’s Day, we decided to take a hike with our dog through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge (Madam Dorion Memorial Park) which is located just before the Highway 12/730 junction in Wallula. We took the sandy horse trail along the river which is mostly sagebrush and grass but has a spectacular view of the Wallula Gap and surrounding hills. It was the perfect spot to let our Decker Terrier off leash to roam and explore, at least it appeared that way.
WALLULA, WA
Witnesses report seeing people leave abandoned home after fire started

PASCO – The Pasco Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned home on the 600 block of Clark Street. Witnesses reported seeing a few people leave the home at the time the fire started which was shortly after 4 a.m. Neighbors told firefighters nobody...
PASCO, WA
Kennewick Fire Crews Battle Elusive Fire Inside Home

Kennewick Fire crews responded to a home the morning after a fire was put out at a home, and found flames had kicked up again. Crews had responded Tuesday night to a residence at 9004 West Klamath Court and put out a fire that was on the backside of the home. It caused extensive damage to the structure, making it unliveable until extensive repairs were made.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick Fire Crews Called to Same Home Twice Within 24 Hours

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Fire Department says they were called out to the same home within 24 hours on two separate fire calls. This happened at a home 9004 West Klamath Court Tuesday evening around 5:30pm. Engines from both Kennewick and Richland Fire responded and saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters were able to get the blaze out in approximately 20 minutes. Extensive smoke, heat, and fire damage was observed throughout the home, rendering the house unable to be occupied until substantial repair work is completed. Kennewick reports they were called back to the same home around 9am Wednesday morning on another fire call.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco WA
