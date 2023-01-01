Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Stewart leads Red Devils
Wil Stewart led Clinton past Mid-Carolina, 74-51, on Tuesday night in Prosperity. He popped 4 triples as the Red Devils improved to 9-2. Taliek Fuller added 16 points. Three others – Kadon Crawford, M.J. Henderson and Tylon Scurry – each scored 6. Clinton led, 36-25, at halftime. Mid-Carolina...
wcyb.com
Young optimistic Tech will figure out road struggles
(WCYB) — Whether it's at home or at a neutral site, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has been stellar. The Hokies are 11-0, whether at Cassell Coliseum or a neutral site. However, true road games haven't gone the Hokies way. With Saturday's loss to Wake Forest, Virginia Tech...
WSLS
Settlement reached after former Virginia Tech soccer player sued coach
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A settlement has been reached after a former Virginia Tech soccer player sued her coach, claiming he forced her off the team for not kneeling before a game. Court records show that the case was settled on Jan. 3, but did not go into any further...
Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
Virginia Tech LB signee Tavorian Copeland earns National Honors with Watkins Award
On Tuesday, Virginia Tech Signee Tavorian Copeland received one of the most prestigious awards for a high school scholar athlete. According to Dave Walls of ABC13/WSET, incoming Virginia Tech Linebacker signee Tavorian Copeland won the Watkins Award. The national award honors the Top African-American High School Football Player for their contributions on and off the football field. The announcement of the recipient occurred during half-time of the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida on January 3rd.
Head football coach Adams departs from Woodruff
Woodruff's Head Football Coach Bradley Adams told 7NEWS he is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Catholic School
The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. As part of Roanoke’s iconic skyline, Roanoke Catholic has seen its fair share of changes and updates. Although it is perched atop the same hill overlooking downtown Roanoke, the...
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
WDBJ7.com
Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, with one of those tickets drawn in Danville. Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville) Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
WSET
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Matthew Hubbard
Matthew Hubbard, 38 / Senior Vice President and Market President, American National Bank and Trust. Matthew Hubbard grew up in Rocky Mount, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Economics from Radford University in 2006. He later attended the Virginia School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia and earned a Masters of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary. When HomeTown Bank was acquired by American National Bank and Trust in 2019, Matthew was asked to solicit, manage and expand key commercial banking relationships as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer in Roanoke. After working for several years, Hubbard’s eagerness to learn, plus his leadership and commitment to the company, landed him the role of Senior Vice President and Market President of the Franklin and Smith Mountain Lake markets. He helped fundraise to Keep Roanoke City Public Pools open and raised over $53,000 to open Washington Park and Fallon Park pools for the summer of 2021. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Science Museum of Western Virginia and is a member of the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce. “Working in banking, I’ve seen firsthand how my role and our bank as a whole, has and continues to make positive impacts on people’s businesses, and more importantly their lives, all of which are within the Roanoke Valley region,” he says.
WSET
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart at 5469 Franklin Road. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball...
WDBJ7.com
Man previously reported missing from Galax found safe
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thompson was found safe. EARLIER STORY: A Galax man has been reported missing, according to the Galax Police Department. 34-year-old Kevin Thompson, who also goes by “K-2,″ was last reported seen in Doctor’s Park November 23, 2022. Police say Thompson is 6′3″...
WSLS
Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search had been considered a rescue mission until the focus switched to recovery of...
Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in Spartanburg Co.
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police say a man is in custody after a standoff Sunday. Jonathan N. Jarels, 20, of Radford was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery. Police were called about 10:15 a.m. January 1, 2023 regarding a disturbance in the 2000 block of...
