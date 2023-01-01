Read full article on original website
Why Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Refuse to Host Their New Year’s Eve Special in New York City
Where is Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's New Year's Eve special taking place? Surprisingly, it's not in New York City.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Billy Ray Cyrus Confided in His Now-Fiancée as His Marriage to Tish Cyrus Fell Apart
Billy Ray Cyrus is moving on from his marriage with his new fiancee, Firerose. Their relationship began as his previous one ended.
Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Sparkly Catsuit On 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani showed off her epic curves and signature eye-catching style in a skintight, ruby red and glitter-adorned catsuit on The Voice! The Grammy winner, 53, stunned viewers in the custom, crystal-embellished piece from Vrettos Vrettakos on a recent episode of the musical competition show, and fans can’t get enough of its glamorous detailing and flattering fit.
Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships
Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmere Trice as Another Woman Claims He Fathered Her Baby
The actor announced his engagement on Friday with black-and-white photos of his bride-to-be A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday. "Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield...
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Open Nashville’s Big NYE Bash With Epic ‘Play Something Country’ Performance
Iconic country music duo Brooks & Dunn helped ring in the new year, along with over 200,000 attendees in Music City. On New Year’s Eve, a massive crowd of excited concertgoers in Nashville’s Bicentennial Park came out to celebrate during the CBS’ “New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash” event. During the hour set, the stalwart duo performed their hit song “Play Something Country.” Check out a clip from the performance below.
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation They Could Try and Steal the Spotlight With Their Own Event
Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try and steal the headlines if they decide not to attend or don't even get an invite to King Charles III's coronation.
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
Ciara Is Ready to Ring in the New Year in Plunging Metallic Gown
Ciara is rocking the perfect outfit for New Year's Eve, teasing Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which she will be co-hosting from Disneyland. The Grammy-winning singer posted a slow-mo video of herself strutting through the theme park, but it's what she's wearing that really shines. In...
Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?
Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
‘Black Panther’ Star Lupita Nyong’o and Her Boyfriend Absolutely Slayed Their Matching Vacation Outfits
The actress has kept her relationship with Selema Masekela private for a while.
Ciara on 'Leveling Up' in the New Year, Hosting NYE from Disneyland and Football with the Family
The "My Goodies" singer will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland This year, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve from Disneyland for the first time. In light of the hosting gig, the Grammy-winner opened to PEOPLE about all things New Year's Eve — including how she plans to "Level Up" in 2023. "I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon," the...
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023 is Tonight
Miley Cyrus’ highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve Party airs tonight. Ring in the New Year and usher out the old with Cyrus and her many friends, including the most famous godmother in the world: co-host Dolly Parton. “NEW YEAR, NEW PERFORMERS. Fletcher, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and more are...
