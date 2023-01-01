ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 97-5

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Sparkly Catsuit On 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani showed off her epic curves and signature eye-catching style in a skintight, ruby red and glitter-adorned catsuit on The Voice! The Grammy winner, 53, stunned viewers in the custom, crystal-embellished piece from Vrettos Vrettakos on a recent episode of the musical competition show, and fans can’t get enough of its glamorous detailing and flattering fit.
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
People

LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmere Trice as Another Woman Claims He Fathered Her Baby

The actor announced his engagement on Friday with black-and-white photos of his bride-to-be A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday. "Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Open Nashville’s Big NYE Bash With Epic ‘Play Something Country’ Performance

Iconic country music duo Brooks & Dunn helped ring in the new year, along with over 200,000 attendees in Music City. On New Year’s Eve, a massive crowd of excited concertgoers in Nashville’s Bicentennial Park came out to celebrate during the CBS’ “New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash” event. During the hour set, the stalwart duo performed their hit song “Play Something Country.” Check out a clip from the performance below.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
Distractify

Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?

Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
People

Ciara on 'Leveling Up' in the New Year, Hosting NYE from Disneyland and Football with the Family

The "My Goodies" singer will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland This year, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve from Disneyland for the first time. In light of the hosting gig, the Grammy-winner opened to PEOPLE about all things New Year's Eve — including how she plans to "Level Up" in 2023. "I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon," the...
Hot 97-5

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
American Songwriter

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023 is Tonight

Miley Cyrus’ highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve Party airs tonight. Ring in the New Year and usher out the old with Cyrus and her many friends, including the most famous godmother in the world: co-host Dolly Parton. “NEW YEAR, NEW PERFORMERS. Fletcher, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and more are...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
The Independent

Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single

Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest

After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy