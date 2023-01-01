ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"

The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's eventual game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.
ATHENS, GA
Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
FORT WORTH, TX

