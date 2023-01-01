ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,399. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area

COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

New Columbia County officials sworn into office

New and returning public officials took their oaths of office early Sunday during a ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge David Talley presided over the ceremony, administering oaths of office to new county and municipal officials. “This is probably one of the best things that a circuit...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Tornado watch in effect for Columbia County area through Monday night

Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Western Columbia County under flash flood warning

Portions of the Magnolia area are under a flash flood warning. The warned area includes western Columbia County and south-central Lafayette County. At 7:55 p.m. Monday, law enforcement has reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Arkansas Highway 53 across Walker Creek in southeastern Lafayette County has been closed due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Harvest Food Bank making Waldo stop on January 11

Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Station. The mobile pantry will be a "drive-through" distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into...
WALDO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Heavy rain greets the new year in South Arkansas

A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday. Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Camden man dies when vehicle strikes culvert on U.S. 79

A wreck on U.S. 79 near the Airport Inn in Camden about 9:45 a.m. Saturday killed a Camden man. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, was driving a 2021 model Chevrolet north on the highway when he attempted to negotiate a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report. The...
CAMDEN, AR
talkbusiness.net

Murphy USA donates $25 million to its charitable foundation

El Dorado-based Murphy USA announced Thursday (Dec. 29) that its board of directors approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation. The foundation funds will support community investments and organizations in El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The foundation lists three key priorities of funding programs: education and...
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

HUD grants $255,750 to City of Haynesville

The Haynesville, LA, Housing Authority has received a $255,750 grant to hire a service coordinator. The grant was one of 111 similar awards made this week by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Service coordinators will assess the needs of residents of conventional public housing in addition to coordinating available resources in the community.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
THV11

Police: Two dead after alleged robbery in Arkadelphia

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkadelphia police are investigating a double homicide that happened a local apartment complex on Friday. According to police, the incident happened around 10:17 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022 as Arkadelphia authorities received calls in response to "multiple gunshots" during a robbery at Lark Place Apartments.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy