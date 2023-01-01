Read full article on original website
Related
Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo Breaks Internet With Vicious Dunk
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo went up and over 7-footer Walker Kessler with a massive dunk and it went viral on Saturday night. It's a dunk worth watching from the former Indiana star.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
CBS Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffers scary injury vs. Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
An scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 6:12 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly fell back to the ground.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports
LeBron James is single-handedly keeping the Lakers afloat just as Anthony Davis did before him
When LeBron James missed time due to injury earlier in the season, he gushed about the performance of teammate Anthony Davis in his stead. "AD was the best player in the league over the last four-to-five games," James told reporters late in November. He wasn't far off at the time. In the five games James is referring to, Davis averaged 33.2 points and 17.4 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Season-high 15 touches in win
Warren had 12 carries for 76 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens. Warren was part of a two-headed rushing attack with Najee Harris (22-111-0) that lit up the Ravens' stout defensive front for a combined for 198 rushing yards on the day. The undrafted rookie has seen his role increase late in the season, receiving double-digit carries for the second time in three weeks. Harris is still the lead back in Pittsburgh, but Warren is proving that he is more than just a third-down option. The Oklahoma State product will look to finish his solid rookie campaign on a high note when the Steelers take on the Browns in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Pacers guard Trevelin Queen on Tyrese Haliburton: 'He's just a great leader.'
Queen has been impressed by his star teammate this season. Trevelin Queen joined the Indiana Pacers late this season. He was with the Philadelphia 76ers early in training camp, but was waived after suffering a head injury. The blue and gold scooped him up soon after, but he was unavailable for much of the preseason. His time with the team has been limited compared to his teammates.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts 30-point triple-double
Jokic contributed 30 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 win over the Celtics. Jokic led the team in scoring, rebounds and assists en route to his second consecutive triple-double. Jokic has now tallied at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in four games this season.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing
Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve
MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
Dolphins OT Kendall Lamm unlikely to play in regular-season finale
The 2022 campaign has proven to be a trying one for the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. After placing Austin Jackson on injured reserve for the second time this year, Miami also entered this past Sunday without Terron Armstead or Eric Fisher due to injuries. The Dolphins opted to start...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
