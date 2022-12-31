ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Here's Your First Look at Young Lady Danbury in Netflix Prequel

By Keisha Hatchett
 2 days ago
Lady Danbury may not have a crown, but she has always been royalty.

That especially rings true in our first look at young Agatha Danbury (played by newcomer Arsema Thomas) in the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story . See her looking as regal as ever in the above photo. (Note: Adjoa Andoh portrays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton .)

Queen Charlotte , due out sometime in 2023 and starring Sex Education ’s India Amarteifio, centers on the title character’s rise to prominence and power, telling the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton ,” per the official synopsis.

Agatha, under the thumb of her much older husband, “uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new queen — all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton ’s iconic Lady Danbury.”

Showrunner and writer Shonda Rhimes executive-produces the spinoff series alongside Betsy Beers and director Tom Verica.

Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her Bridgerton role as the older Queen Charlotte, along with Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley. Additionally, Michelle Fairley ( Game of Thrones ) is set to portray Princess Augusta and Corey Mylchreest ( The Sandman ) will take on the role of a young King George.

The cast also includes Sam Clemmett ( Cherry ) as a young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis ( The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham ( The Witcher ) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim ( Nancy Drew ) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney ( Casualty ) as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri ( The Witches ) as Lord Danbury.

Want scoop on Queen Charlotte , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

