Washington State

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 45

By Jordan Moreau
 2 days ago
Jeremiah Green , a co-founder and drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse , died Saturday night after a battle with cancer, the group announced. He was 45.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Modest Mouse announced Green’s stage four cancer diagnosis just a few days earlier : “Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”

Green founded Modest Mouse in 1992 in Washington with Isaac Brock, singer and lead guitarist, and bassist Eric Judy, who departed the group in 2012. The drummer briefly left Modest Mouse in 2003, but rejoined and was recording and touring with the group in the years since. Outside of Modest Mouse, he previously played with the bands Vells, Satisfact, Red Stars Theory and Peeved. He was considered an acclaimed drummer in indie rock music and named No. 37 on the list of top 50 best rock drummers by music publication Stylus Magazine.

Modest Mouse’s current members include Brock, Tom Peloso, Russell Higbee, Ben Massarella and Simon O’Connor. The band has released seven studio albums, beginning with 1996’s “This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About,” and popular songs like “Float On,” “Ocean Breathes Salty,” “Dashboard” and “Lampshades on Fire.” Their most recent album, “The Golden Casket,” released on June 25, 2021.

Shamus All
2d ago

RIP Jeremiah. The DOD has reported an increase of 600% in the rate of cancer cases since 2020. Seems odd that there's such a spike.

