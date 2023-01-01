Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following community complaints involving Russ St. in the Elizabethtown area. According to the release, the complaints focused on the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area. During an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing New Hanover County woman has been located safe. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Megan Carson Rogers had been missing since November 17th. She had last been seen near 111 Windy Hills Drive in the Myrtle Grove area.
foxwilmington.com
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run. According to the SHP, the hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Dosher Cutoff SE near Southport at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
foxwilmington.com
Hearing to begin on petition to remove Columbus County sheriff from office
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A hearing is set to begin Wednesday that will determine if the Columbus County sheriff will keep his job. The hearing, beginning at the Columbus County Courthouse at 10 a.m., concerns a petition calling for Jody Greene’s removal from his office. That petition would also disqualify him from holding office in the future.
columbuscountynews.com
Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC
A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three injured in Wallace shooting
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. Four individuals are in custody, and three have been transported to the hospital for treatment as of […]
WECT
Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
WITN
New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Short delays expected on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge through Wednesday night
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drivers can expect delays late Tuesday and Wednesday evening if you’re traveling across the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The NCDOT says traffic will be stopped for up to 5 minutes at a time between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on January 3rd and 4th. During...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two teens rescue elderly man from Hewletts Creek on New Year’s Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two young men in the right place at the right time, are being credited for rescuing an elderly man on New Year’s Day, who fell out of his boat while fishing. “When we pulled him out of the water, he was in rough shape....
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff faces call for removal, again. Here are the allegations against him
Six days after he was sworn into office for a second term as Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene’s fate will once again be in the hands of a North Carolina judge. A court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday to determine whether Greene, who is the target of state and federal investigations, will be suspended and/or removed from office.
WECT
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
North Carolina Marine charged in death of 4-month old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
WECT
Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County transportation facing budget struggles amid inflation, COVID
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County commissioners heard an update Tuesday night on budget concerns in the county’s transportation department. Transportation Director Joy Jacobs told commissioners she expects the county to be over budget by the end of the fiscal year in June. She credited some of that to inflation, which has caused the cost to operate the county’s buses to increase.
