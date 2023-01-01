Effective: 2023-01-01 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 444 PM MST, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Snow Canyon State Park. Water has moved over Snow Canyon Road, making it impassable. The south entrance to the park is currently closed. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, and streets. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Snow Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO