Mount Lebanon, PA

Pennsylvania Almanac

USC Polar Plunge raises money for Children's Hospital

In its second year, the Upper St. Clair High School Polar Plunge raised $2,775 to benefit Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Led by student council, students and staff competed for the highest cumulative donation totals with the top eight “taking the plunge.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

BP Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful year

The Bethel Park Chamber of Commerce celebrated 2022 in which it accomplished many goals during its end-of-the year banquet held at Houlihan’s and announced plans for a networking event and prospects for 2023. Some of the achievements of the organization included:. A Nite at the Races. A.J. Scarpaci chaired...
BETHEL PARK, PA

