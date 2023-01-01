Read full article on original website
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Cache of guns, ammo, and drugs found during NYE call, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - A shots fired call on New Year's Eve led to a major bust for the Atlanta Police Department. Officers were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. to the area of Rebel Forrest Drive and Redford Drive in southeast Atlanta. Police say the officer heard gunshots and saw up to 20...
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
Deputies warn residents of pine straw scams in metro Atlanta
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be on the lookout for a pine straw scam happening in some neighborhoods. Authorities said last week the office received some calls about the scam who said the perpetrators would go door to door trying to sell pine straw.
$22 million of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Hall County, say deputies
fox5atlanta.com
No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee
A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
allongeorgia.com
FBI Atlanta Announces $10K Reward for Information About Ebenezer Baptist Church Vandalism
FBI Atlanta is offering a reward and seeking information about a group of 10 people captured on video vandalizing the outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects...
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
accesswdun.com
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta
Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Two suspects arrested in Hall County multi-million dollar drug bust
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way just before 1:30 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found...
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
Mattie's Call canceled after missing 80-year-old Snellville man located
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Update: The Mattie's Call for Robert Sellers has been canceled. Authorities said the 80-year-old has been located. A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Snellville man. Snellville Police posted on social media that they are searching for Robert Sellers. Officers said he has dementia.
Monroe Local News
Man faces slew of charges after overnight pursuit and collision with Monroe Police vehicle
MONROE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dillon Rutledge confirmed that an attempt by Monroe Police to perform a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle Friday night resulted in a collision between the suspect and a Monroe Police vehicle. “The driver did not stop and initiated a pursuit....
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday. ...
