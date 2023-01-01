ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH man arrested after second standoff with police in 48 hours

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAoxT_0k0359II00

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday after his second altercation with police within 48 hours.

According to Manchester Police, officers were called to 381 Myrtle Street at approximately 10 am for a report of a man acting erratically. Police were called to the same address on Thursday, December 29 for an incident involving the same man, 30-year-old Tyler Campbell.

When officers arrived on Saturday, Campbell allegedly yelled at them from a second-floor window. After an attempt to contact Campell by phone, police used a loudspeaker to convince the man to exit the house and enter custody.

On December 29, a bystander called police to the same address, alleging that Campbell screamed and pointed a gun in their direction. Responding officers arrived at the apartment building and established a perimeter in order to contact Campbell.

As a precaution, residents were asked to shelter in place and a SWAT team was deployed.

More than two hours after the initial alleged incident, Campbell walked outside and was taken into custody by SWAT. He was charged with criminal threatening and resisting arrest.

Campbell was released on a personal recognizance bond on Friday. After the Saturday incident, Campbell is now facing charges of stalking and violation of bail.

