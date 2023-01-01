ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet

By Marlow Stern
 2 days ago

This year’s version of NBC ’s celebrity-packed special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was a marked improvement over last year’s Pete Davidson co-hosted edition.

Gone were Jack Harlow and some questionable comedy bits — save one laugh-free sketch from SNL ’s Please Don’t Destroy — and in their stead: Dolly Parton , America’s Sweetheart (and Miley’s godmother).

“I tell ya, this is the thrill of my life, to get to host the show with Miley,” offered Dolly. “We know how much I’ve loved her since she was a lil’ ol’ bitty thing. Now she’s a big ol’ thing, and I still love her. I will always love you .”

“That’s how I feel about you, Aunt Dolly,” Miley replied.

Prior to those pleasantries, though, and a fireworks extravaganza to ring in 2023, the dynamic duo showcased a number of performances, from Latto and Fletcher, to David Byrne and Rae Sremmurd, to Sia and Paris Hilton, the latter two joining Miley on Paris’ hit single “Stars Are Blind.”

But the finest performance of the night came from Miley and Dolly, who sang a towering medley of Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” and Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You” just before the clock struck midnight.

You can watch it here:

