ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Hawaii men’s basketball grinds out win over Cal Poly

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiFLB_0k033sH800

Lifted by its fast start and another display of relentless defense, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team grinded out a 57-48 win over Cal Poly on Saturday evening at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in Big West play, while Cal Poly dropped to 7-7 overall and 1-1 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After starting off conference play with a win over UC Davis on Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors came out hot on Saturday with an 8-0 run to begin the game, prompting a Cal Poly timeout with 16:26 left in the first half, an advantage that stretched to 16-0 before the Mustangs got their first bucket with 10:49 left in the first half on Nick Fleming’s mid-range jumper.

Despite the hot start, the ‘Bows went cold to end the first half and saw their lead trimmed to 27-22 at halftime. Cal Poly cut the UH lead to 4 with under two minutes left but couldn’t get any closer as the ‘Bows closed the game out at the free throw line.

JoVon McClanahan, Noel Coleman and Kamaka Hepa each scored a game-high 12 points for the Rainbow Warriors, who went 1-for-11 from the field as a team. Hepa made the team’s only 3-pointer.

Trevon Taylor and Alimamy Koroma each had a team-high 10 points for Cal Poly, which turned the ball over 13 times and went 20-for-49 from the field, including 1-for-10 from 3.

After closing out its homestead at 6-0, UH will head to California for its road trip of the conference season, which starts on Thursday at UC San Diego. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Brigham Young University offensive lineman dies in construction accident

HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine hoops open Big West Conference play on the road

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will open Big West play on Thursday with a visit to UC Davis, followed by a stop at Cal Poly on Saturday. The Rainbow Wahine wrapped up nonconference play on December 21st with a 54-43 win on the road at San Jose State, finishing with a 2-7 record. Four […]
HONOLULU, HI
ABC 4

BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KHON2

Dangerous surf continues for north and west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds will allow for localized land breezes tonight. A weak front will pass over the area Tuesday night and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind this feature. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, but windward slopes will be mainly affected by the front. A […]
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii

Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Poke By The Pound

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy