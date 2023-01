COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State specializes in pressure and forcing turnovers, and that’s how it shook off a slow start to sink No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced a season-high 27 turnovers and pulled away from the Wolverines to win 66-57 and snap a three-game skid in the rivalry.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO