FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contestJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show. The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.
Food Beast
Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned
You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
positivelynaperville.com
Sounds of bells in iconic Moser Tower still silent as New Year begins
Above / Moser Tower with a 72-bell carillon is located along the Naperville Riverwalk at 433 Aurora Avenue. (PN Photo, Dec. 31, 2022) In response to inquiring minds regarding New Year’s Eve festivities at Moser Tower along the Naperville Riverwalk, recent PN posts with “things to do for New Year’s Eve” attempted to alert readers that the sounds of the bells would be silent again this year.
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Rings in New Year With Traditional Bean Drop
Millennium Park — Following two years away, the traditional Bean drop celebration was back in full force last night with Chicagoans ringing in the New Year by watching the 110 ton stainless steel sculpture drop 300 feet and explode into fragments. “What better opportunity to contemplate how I’ve been...
Your Guide to Chicago’s Best Giardiniera-Topped Hot Beefs, Hot Dogs and More
Giardiniera is as much a Chicago staple as the iconic hot beef sandwich — and its profile has soared right alongside it, propelled to new levels of fame by The Bear and a generally heightened appreciation for this pickled veggie-centric condiment. Where to try Chicago’s best giardiniera-topped dishes? For...
Are Illinois Schools Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? What to Know As MLK Day Approaches
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year, this year falls on Jan. 16. The holiday, which often sees community gatherings, parades and celebrations across the country, is honored by many with acts of service or events surrounding voting rights. The day...
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
wgnradio.com
The Great American Dog Show comes to Schaumburg
David Frei, best known as the face of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 26 years, joins Steve Dale to talk about what participants can expect in the upcoming Great American Dog Show coming to Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center on January 6-8. They also discuss the incredible power of therapy dogs. Tickets for the shows can be purchased at the Great American Dog Show website.
luxesource.com
Delight In This Renovated Chicago Hotel Inspired By The City’s Flora
The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago has dramatically reimagined its public spaces and guest rooms. Richard Riveire of Rottet Studio, the architectural firm responsible for the transformation, credits the cityscape as inspiration for the design and notes that his firm conceptualized the city’s trees and flowers into a somewhat surreal yet elegant garden.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
947wls.com
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
As investors buy more homes around the Obama Presidential Center gentrification worries soar
For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should be concerned about...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Austin Weekly News
Chicago office building named after veteran Austin politician
A public building in one of the ritziest areas of Chicago is now named after a longtime Austin elected official. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), the agency responsible for protecting the region’s water quality, announced on Dec. 14 that its office building at 100 E. Erie St. is now the Barbara J. McGowan Main Office Building.
Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities
"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
yieldpro.com
Kiser Group closes Edgewater mixed-use building for $9.2 million
Kiser Group, Chicagoland’s leading mid-market multifamily brokerage, announces the closing of a 52-unit mixed-use property located in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago. Directors Andy Friedman and Jake Parker, along with Managing Broker Lee Kiser represented both the buyer and the seller in this $9.2 million transaction. “5920 N Ridge,...
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
oakpark.com
With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital
Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
fox32chicago.com
A Man Called Otto: Tom Hanks is tired of being called 'nice'
CHICAGO - Two-time Oscar-winning legend Tom Hanks stars in the new dramatic comedy A MAN CALLED OTTO, hitting limited theaters this Friday before going wide on January 13th. In the film, Hanks plays a depressed man at the lowest point in his life who is known around the neighborhood as being unfriendly – the exact opposite of Hanks’ famous nice guy persona.
