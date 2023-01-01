Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
The Rock Is Named Gen Z’s Favorite Actor
The Rock is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, with endless amounts of box office success as an actor. Hence, it should come as no surprise that when Boardroom held a poll to determine GenZ’s favorite actor, The Rock took home the win. From the results, it looks like Spiderman is popular among Generation Z as well with Tom Holland coming in second in the results. The former WWE Champion reacted to the win on Twitter by thanking GenZ.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says Awesome Kong Was Hard To Work With
Awesome Kong was one of the best female wrestlers in TNA because of her sheer size and presence. However, Eric Bischoff claims that Awesome Kong was difficult to work with. During a recent episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that while Awesome Kong was impressive, she wouldn’t have been a big star today because she was not easy to work with.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
Daughter Tries on Mom's 'Pan Am' Uniform From the 70s and It's Epic
It's so impressive that she still had the outfit!
bodyslam.net
Daddi Doom Not Signed To AEW Despite Dynamite Appearance
Despite having friends in high places in the company, Daddi Doom has not been signed by AEW. On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF would appear during Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page from a skybox, joined by a woman who MJF announced was the only hot chick in Portland.
bodyslam.net
Suzu Suzuki Challenges Giulia For The World Of STARDOM Championship
Giulia has her first challenger. Today at STARDOM Triangle Derby, World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai battled Ram Kaichow, Maya Yukihi & Maika Ozaki in the main event of the show in a losing effort. Following the match, Suzu Suzuki made her way to the ring and confronted Giuilia. Suzu makes claim to the World of Stardom title and Giulia accepted the challenge for her first championship defense on February 4th in Osaka Japan. Giulia also mentioned that she will have a surprise for Suzu. What could it be?
bodyslam.net
Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap
Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
bodyslam.net
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
What Time Is ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ On Fox? How To Watch Live and Online
If you’re a fan of celebrities and survivalist reality series, then Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is a must-watch. The high-stakes show puts 16 celebrities to the test by sending them to Wadi Rum, Jordan, for 10 days of grueling training exercises inspired by the actual Special Forces handbook. Wondering who agreed to put their lives on the line and in the skilled hands of former Special Forces operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke? The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test cast consists of Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard,...
bodyslam.net
WWE Looking To Move Into New HQ In First Quarter Of 2023
WWE are looking to move into a new HQ. According to CT Insider, it was reported that WWE’s new headquarters will be opening by the end of the first quarter of 2023. It will be a 13-story building, while the rest of the office and production space in the new hub, which covers roughly 400,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in mid-2023.
Hugh Jackman pleads that Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' song doesn't get nominated for an Oscar in humorous video
Hugh Jackman shared a comedic video to his Instagram talking about why the song "Good Afternoon" from "Spirited" shouldn't be nominated for an Oscar. The song heavily features Reynolds.
Secret Meetings, Tequila and Black Adam vs. Superman: How Dwayne Johnson’s Bid for DC Power Flamed Out
From chaos comes order, to paraphrase Nietzsche. And that is certainly the hope in the new year when it comes to the DC Extended Universe, which endured the most tumultuous 12 months of any studio division in 2022. Amid the upheaval, the release plan for the upcoming “The Flash” teetered following a series of arrests and meltdowns involving its star Ezra Miller, closely guarded “Aquaman” deal points were laid bare in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, and the $78 million “Batgirl” movie was permanently shelved in post-production as a write-down. All that was just an appetizer for an executive shake-up that landed James Gunn...
That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues
As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
Fashion Influencer Caitlin Covington's Parenting Essentials Include Subscription Toys & a Meghan Markle-Approved Lipstick
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For fashion influencer Caitlin Covington, being prepared to share her favorite product picks with a large audience is second nature. For nearly 12 years, Covington has curated the lifestyle blog Southern Curls & Pearls, where she shares her outfits, beauty routine, wellness hacks and travel guides. Although she’s amassed 1.3M followers on Instagram, you probably better recognize her as ‘Christian Girl Autumn‘ — a meme she’s fully embraced with her annual leaf-peeping trips to Vermont. Lately, the influencer has taken...
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Varnado Sends A Message To Mei Suruga And ChocoPro
Mercedes Varnado, Mercedes Monè, the former Sasha Banks is seemingly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom January 4th as a part of the STARDOM roster. But, that’s apparently not the only place she’s going. At todays ChocoPro show in Japan, there was a message on a postcard that reads “Mei Suruga is the reason I’m coming to Japan and you can Bank on that!! From the boss, Mercedes.” I don’t think it can be any more clear than that. Mei, the Boss is coming.
Beyond the Frontlines: Julieana Rusnak Freeride skier and filmmaker
SALT LAKE CITY — Julieana Rusnak is one of the many frontline workers in Park City that works to live, or more accurately, works to adventure. Years ago, Rusnak signed […]
bodyslam.net
Manny Lemons Appears On AEW Dark: Elevation And RAW In The Same Night
He’s only the 6th person to achieve this statistic. AEW Dark: Elevation aired ahead of RAW on Monday. Elevation was a taped show, while RAW was live. Independent wrestler Manny Lemons appeared on both and became only the 6th person to be on AEW and WWE tv in the same week. Manny wrestled on AEW Dark: Elevation in a tag team match alongside Atiba to take on Isaiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy. He then appeared in the opening segment of RAW as a security guard who tried to stop the Bloodline, but was beat down by Solo Sikoa. The other five people to do this are Kelsey Heather, Cameron Stewart, Kayla Sparks, Ashley D’Amboise and Katie Arquette.
Comments / 0