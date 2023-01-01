Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says Awesome Kong Was Hard To Work With
Awesome Kong was one of the best female wrestlers in TNA because of her sheer size and presence. However, Eric Bischoff claims that Awesome Kong was difficult to work with. During a recent episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that while Awesome Kong was impressive, she wouldn’t have been a big star today because she was not easy to work with.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Needed Stiches After SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Kevin Owens and John Cena squared off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens was busted open during the match, which was after Roman Reigns landed a stiff clothesline as a receipt for Owens’ slap at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
ringsidenews.com
Danhausen Drops List Of Demands For Tony Khan
Danhausen debuted for AEW after a long storyline that played out on social media. It might have started out as a joke on A&W restaurants, but once that AEW contract landed in Danhausen’s hands, it was all too real. Now, Danhausen has more demands after he achieved another huge career landmark.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
nodq.com
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
bodyslam.net
Alexa Bliss Snaps On RAW
Alexa has been over taken. RAW’s opening match was a Women’s Championship match with Bianca Belair defending against Alexa Bliss. Bianca retained via Disqualification because of Alexa Bliss absolutely going berserk. Alex snapped when she saw a man wearing an uncle howdy mask at ringside, followed by a few more. Then, Bray’s logo glitched on the screen and Alexa proceeded to obliterate the referee and then Bianca Belair. It seems like she is finally fully being summoned under the powers of Bray Wyatt. But, it did cost her the title.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
bodyslam.net
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Was Supposed To Leave The Commentary Team Last Month
A few months ago WWE made some changes to the announce teams and Wade Barrett was moved from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown so he could replace Pat McAfee while Pat focuses on his football announcing duties. Booker T took Wade Barrett’s place on the NXT announce team but he recently claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast that he was only supposed to be part of the commentary team through December.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream
Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
411mania.com
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as two big title matches go down in Nashville
WWE is looking to kick off 2023 with a bang on the first Raw of the year. There are some huge matches set for the show, with both Bianca Belair defending the Raw women's championship and Austin Theory putting the United States championship on the line. Belair will put her...
bodyslam.net
Hiromu Takahashi Wins The IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The night of new champions continues. The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship was on the line. Ishimori defended the title in a four way match, but in the end, Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato to capture the belt and become the new champion after what was a tremendous match with tons of action and near falls, including Hiromu surviving a nasty Suplex from Wato. Now, Takahashi is champion once again.
