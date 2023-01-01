ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hepa scores 12 with 9 rebounds, Hawaii beats Cal Poly 57-48

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Kamaka Hepa, Jovon McClanahan and Noel Coleman scored 12 points apiece to help Hawaii beat Cal Poly 57-48 Saturday night for its sixth consecutive win.

Hepa added nine rebounds for Hawaii (11-3, 2-0 Big West Conference). Samuta Avea added eight points.

The Rainbow Warriors shot just 37% (16 of 43) from the field and made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range but made 80% of their 30 free-throw attempts and outscored Cal Poly (7-7, 1-1) 24-7 from the foul line.

The Mustangs made 20 of 49 (40.8%), 1 of 10 from behind the arc and 7 of 12 (58.3%) from the free-throw line.

Alimamy Koroma and Trevon Taylor scored 10 points apiece for Cal Poly.

Cal Poly’s next game is Thursday against Cal State Bakersfield on the road. Hawaii visits UC San Diego on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

