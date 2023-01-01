Dawgs rally to beat Ohio State in Peach Bowl, will play TCU for the National Championship

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs were down but they weren’t out as they rallied to beat Ohio State 42-41 to win the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and advance to the championship game of the College Football Playoff where they will go up against TCU.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett hit A.D. Mitchell on a ten-yard touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to stay undefeated on the season.

The win marked the biggest fourth quarter comeback in the Kirby Smart era as well as the CFP era by any team. The previous high second half comeback was 11 points against Cincinnati to win the 2020 Peach Bowl.

“Our guys are extremely resilient,” Smart said. “We talked at halftime about some games that we have been in this year that we’ve been behind in, including the Missouri game. I had no doubt that our team would come out fighting. We didn’t play our best football game. A lot of that had to do with Ohio State. If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played tonight.”

The Bulldogs improve to 14-0 on the year while Ohio State closes out the season at 11-2.

Bennett finished the night 23-34 for 398 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on a three-yard run midway thru the second quarter.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was also impressive as he threw for 348 yards on the exact 23 of 34 passing line produced by Bennett. Stroud threw four touchdown passes but came up just short in trying to hand the Bulldogs their first loss in over a year.

“I think, at the end of the day, we had the mindset of we were going to let everything hang,” Stroud said. “We were going to go out and fight as hard as we can and swing as hard as we can. I felt we did that.”

The Bulldogs have now won 16 straight going back to last season’s CFP semifinal Orange Bowl win over Michigan.

With the victory, Georgia improves to 10-2 all-time as the No. 1 ranked CFP team including 4-0 in 2022.

The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will meet January 9th at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the national title. Georgia is 4-0 all-time against TCU including a 31-23 Liberty Bowl win in Smart’s first season in 2016.

