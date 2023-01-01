Ohio State played its version of winning football -- but couldn’t find a way to win: Doug Lesmerises

Read full article on original website
Is Ohio State football’s Ryan Day giving up play calling duties next season?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s offensive operation during games may be set for an overhaul. On ESPN College Game Day in advance of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Kirk Herbstreit said Day told him he does not plan to call plays next season. The former Buckeye quarterback and ESPN analyst said the conversation came up in conversations prior to the Peach Bowl.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Ohio State was plagued by offensive injuries all the way up to its final snap, leaving a feeling of what if: Stephen Means’ Observations
ATLANTA -- Three observations from Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday. 1. No one is going to feel sorry for a team that lost a playoff game by one point when it can a chance to win it, and that includes the team itself. But the Buckeyes’ excuses for some of its offensive bumps in the road this season have validity and almost seem too hyperbolic to believe.
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Ohio State football’s Javontae Jean-Baptiste enters transfer portal for final year of eligibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After five seasons with Ohio State football, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will conclude his career elsewhere. Jean-Baptiste entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, as first reported by On3. He becomes the fourth OSU scholarship defensive player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, joining linebacker Teradja Mitchell and safeties Jaylen Johnson and Jantzen Dunn.
Oh, what could’ve been: Ohio State vs. Michigan football rivalry hits the reset button after playoff heartbreak
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Buckeyes wanted revenge. The Wolverines wanted to leave no doubt. Both scripts were pre-written in Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium should be hosting the greatest college football spectacle of all time next Monday. Ohio State and Michigan, the sport’s mortal enemies, should be playing for a championship. It should be a rare first in the century-old rivalry.
Ohio State football’s defense took a step, but must make a leap in 2023
ATLANTA — Remember that preseason one-upmanship between Ryan Day and Jim Knowles, trying to outdo the other on setting expectations for Ohio State football’s defense?. Day said he wanted a top 10 defense at Big Ten media day. Well, why not top five, Knowles shot back soon after. These benchmarks, thrown around as long-term generalities, framed the 2022 expectations as well.
How Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain in its 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. It marked the second straight game that the Buckeyes had given up 40-plus points. They also fell victim to numerous explosive plays that allowed the Bulldogs to stick around long enough for them to put together a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia
ATLANTA -- C.J. Stroud’s final game as Ohio State’s starting quarterback ended with a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl despite his best efforts. Stroud finished with 348 yards and four touchdowns on 23 of 34 passing while adding another 34 yards on the ground. He did his part to keep the Buckeyes’ season alive. But the Bulldogs did a little more to keep their run at a second straight national title going.
Report: Ohio State Staffer Is Leaving With Kevin Wilson
It was announced well before Saturday's College Football Playoff loss that this would be offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson's final season at Ohio State as he is set to take over as head coach at Tulsa. But one thing the Buckeyes were hoping to avoid was Wilson taking too many members...
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
Ohio State football vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl broke Buckeye hearts, and ratings records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal broke the hearts of millions of Buckeye fans, but the thriller also broke ratings records. According to ESPN public relations, the latter of the day’s semifinals brought in 22.1 million viewers. That made...
Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
Ryan Day addresses controversial overturn of targeting call during Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss
Ryan Day knows the final outcome of a game can hinge on one or two calls, especially with Ohio State losing by one point, 42-41, in a hard-fought game against Georgia. One of the key plays in the Peach Bowl came late in the third quarter with the Buckeyes facing a 3rd-and-goal situation. With CJ Stroud running from a pass rush, he heaved a prayer to the back of the end zone with Marvin Harrison Jr. trying to make a play on the ball.
What is Cade Stover’s status after Ohio State football’s tight end went to the hospital during the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover returned to Columbus with the team Sunday morning after leaving the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia with a back injury. A team spokesperson said the tight end was still being evaluated and undergoing some additional testing today. Stover went...
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Sitting at his locker, one of the first inside the entrance to Ohio State football’s locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Marvin Harrison Jr. showed no signs of trauma or distress. About 90 minutes earlier, the All-America receiver lay crumpled underneath a goal post. He elevated to...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
