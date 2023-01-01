ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

APD: 3 people shot at a big house party in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Austin Tuesday morning. Police say the shots fired call came in at 1:09 a.m. at a big house party off Ebert Avenue, not far from Springdale Road. When officers and first responders arrived on the scene...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What Austin residents need to know to recycle their Christmas trees

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is stepping up its efforts to keep Christmas trees out of area landfills. The goal this year is recycle at least 20,000 trees. “Every year we try to get our tree here,” said Austin resident Keith Kuemmerle. Taking his Christmas tree to Zilker Park...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Gourdough's Donuts looking for Airstream trailer stolen in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A local eatery is reaching out to the public for help after one of their food trucks was stolen. Gourdough's Donuts says someone stole their Airstream trailer, which was parked in a storage facility in Bastrop County. The owners tell FOX 7 Austin it was stolen sometime over the Christmas holiday from a building along SH 21.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

8 people injured in S Austin crash, 4 taken to hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — Eight people were injured in a crash in south Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alameda Drive around 1:16 a.m. ALSO | Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin. Two vehicles were...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police arrest man after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman on campus on Monday. UTPD officers responded to the scene near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 12:59 p.m. Someone affiliated with UT said she was walking towards Guadalupe Street...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Investigating Violent Jugging Case

The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating the latest “jugging” robbery — a crime that has seen a sharp increase over the past year in which a person is robbed after leaving a bank or financial institution. According to reports, it happened on Wednesday, December...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX

