CBS Austin
APD: 3 people shot at a big house party in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Austin Tuesday morning. Police say the shots fired call came in at 1:09 a.m. at a big house party off Ebert Avenue, not far from Springdale Road. When officers and first responders arrived on the scene...
CBS Austin
What Austin residents need to know to recycle their Christmas trees
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is stepping up its efforts to keep Christmas trees out of area landfills. The goal this year is recycle at least 20,000 trees. “Every year we try to get our tree here,” said Austin resident Keith Kuemmerle. Taking his Christmas tree to Zilker Park...
fox7austin.com
Gourdough's Donuts looking for Airstream trailer stolen in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A local eatery is reaching out to the public for help after one of their food trucks was stolen. Gourdough's Donuts says someone stole their Airstream trailer, which was parked in a storage facility in Bastrop County. The owners tell FOX 7 Austin it was stolen sometime over the Christmas holiday from a building along SH 21.
New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
Travis County Star Flight transports 1 patient following motorcycle crash
Travis County Star Flight transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center after a motorcycle crash in Webberville Sunday afternoon.
8 injured in 2-vehicle crash overnight in south Austin
First responders arrived at a vehicle rescue call overnight Sunday in south Austin and reported a two-vehicle collision with a person pinned inside one of the vehicles.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event
AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
CBS Austin
8 people injured in S Austin crash, 4 taken to hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — Eight people were injured in a crash in south Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alameda Drive around 1:16 a.m. ALSO | Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin. Two vehicles were...
Roommates return from holiday trips to find apartment destroyed by water line break
Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.
CBS Austin
Police arrest man after assault on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman on campus on Monday. UTPD officers responded to the scene near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 12:59 p.m. Someone affiliated with UT said she was walking towards Guadalupe Street...
Hello, baby! Austin hospitals welcome first infants of 2023
Several Central Texas families have extra to celebrate this New Year's Day with the birth of Austin's first batch of 2023 babies.
CBS Austin
Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
newsradioklbj.com
APD Investigating Violent Jugging Case
The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating the latest “jugging” robbery — a crime that has seen a sharp increase over the past year in which a person is robbed after leaving a bank or financial institution. According to reports, it happened on Wednesday, December...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
CBS Austin
Casa de Luz Mbira music ceremony offers Austinites a cultural experience
AUSTIN, Texas — Musician Joel Laviolette made an appearance and lead a mbira ceremony on New Years Day, Jan. 1, at Casa de Luz. This event was located at 1701 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX 78704 and went on from 5 to 7 p.m. The mbira is a traditional instrument...
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
23-year veteran of Austin Fire Department dies at 49 from cancer linked to Sept. 11 attacks
Travis Maher was with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years and also served as a Task Force Leader. He started working with the Task Force in 2001.
