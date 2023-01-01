ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

2022 SPORTS IN REVIEW: Reliving spring highlights, Part 1

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023owg_0k02wiYV00

This next section of the most memorable local sports reports of 2022 focuses on the spring semester (March through June) and summer.

MARCH — AUGUST 2022

  • 10 — Hall, Archambo boost ORU baseball
  • 9 — Young Bartlesville girls sparkle at state track
  • 8 — Dewey hurdler finishes strong
  • 7 — Doenges Ford Indians carve out winning record
  • 6 — Caney Valley's Cooper Fogle nails down 2nd in state
  • 5 — Lisa Brown seizes All-State honor
  • 4 — Maddie Shelley takes 2nd in state tennis
  • 3 — Bartlesville baseball notches 25 wins
  • 2 — Jack Wahl wins state track gold
  • 1 — A.J. Parker cut by Detroit Lions

10 — Hall, Archambo boost ORU baseball

Bartlesville High's diamond pipeline — including senior A.J. Archambo and freshman Jakob Hall — to Oral Roberts produced big dividends last spring. Archambo produced an unexpected dividend offensively despite starting out as a pitcher only. Archambo batted .366 in 71 at-bats, while contributed 15 runs, seven doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs. Hall carved out a 2-0 record in 26.1 innings. He struck out 35 batters, walked nine and had a 6.49 ERA. Archambo hurled 52 innings and compiled a 5-1 record and 5.88 ERA. He K'd 44 and walked 15. ORP finished 38-20 and advanced to the regional.

9 — Young Bartlesville girls sparkle at state track

Freshman Kadance Barnett and sophomore Campbell Barta turned in dynamic efforts for Bartlesville at the Class 6A state track meet. The pair both earned in a medal in the girls long jump — Barnett (2nd place, 18-3.5) and Barta (5th, 18-2.5). Barnett also came in 7th in the girls 100m dash. Barta finished fifth in the girls 200 dash and girls 400 dash. Each ran on Bartlesville's 4x200 relay, which came in fourth. The bottom line was Barnett earned 11 points and Barta came in with 12.. In addition, Lady Bruin high jumper Ragen Hodge won silver in the high jump.

8 —Dewey hurdler finishes strong

Good luck did not grace Dallas Mullikin's track career as a hurdler for Dewey High. From the cancelled season — due to virus-prompted spring sports shutdown his sophomore season — in 2020, to some tough breaks in 2021, he labored hard to master the technique and gain the needed experience. As a senior, all his diligence and persistence paid off as he brought home a third place medal (300m hurdles) from state. He also placed in the 110m hurdles (seventh). He actually finished second in the 110m prelim, but another stroke of misfortune kept him from a top-six finish. Even so, he finished the race strong.

7 — Doenges Ford Indians carve out winning record

It was a year of transition for the Doengs Ford Indians baseball team, still affiliated locally with the Bartlesville American Legion, as they blended together several college players with high school students in order to expand their playing options to summer college competition. It turned out to be one of the best Indian seasons — record-wise — in the last several years. The Indians finished 24-14-1. Numerous players stood out.

6 — Caney Valley's Cooper Fogle nails down 2nd in state

With one jump, Cooper Fogle pushed Caney Valley into the state track spotlight. The sophomore standout powered to a silver medal in the boys high jump in the Class 2A state finals. He cleared the pole at 11-foot-6, finishing just six inches shy of the tying the champion. Fogle is a multi-sport standout for the CV Trojans.

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk

TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Baby Derby 2023 Winner!

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Adopt Small Daily Habits for a Healthier Year

MAYES COUNTY– The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) offers free resources to help Oklahomans achieve their New Year’s health resolutions through small daily steps. Whether you wish to eat more nutritiously, move more or start living tobacco free in the new year, TSET programs like the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future can help you plan — and stay encouraged — to reach your goals.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Today marks 23 years since Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared

WELCH, Okla. — Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible disappeared from Welch, Okla. Dec. 29, 1999. FOX23 has been covering the investigation for years and reported in 2018 when an arrest was finally made in the case. Bible was staying the night with Freeman to celebrate her 16th birthday that night.
WELCH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy