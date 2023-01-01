ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year

Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
billypenn.com

Colorful costumes and sunny skies: Photos from the 2023 Mummers Day Parade

On an unseasonably warm Sunday morning, a century of tradition marched down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade. Spectators enjoyed sunshine and temps hovering around 60 degrees, but kept the holiday spirit going — there were at least a dozen Santa outfits among the crowd, and just as many “2023” sunglasses floating around.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Christopher Reeve Foundation Partners With Ocean City for Beach Mats

Ocean City is partnering with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to improve accessibility at the prime summer attraction in the resort — the beaches — for residents and tourists alike. “I’m happy to report that the city learned this week that we will be the recipient of...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Buoy Washes up in Diamond Beach New Jersey.

Grace Mary found a buoy washed up on the beach near Wildwood Crest on Diamond beach on New Year’s Day. Last week we reported on another buoy that washed up on the Avalon, NJ beach. BUOYS AND WHAT THEY MEAN. Buoys are navigational devices that float on top of...
AVALON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Giant Blueberry Drop On NYE In Blueberry Capital Of The World

(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- The sixth annual Hammonton New Year’s Eve Bash, Giant Blueberry Drop & Fireworks will be held on Saturday night, December 31st from 10:00pm to 12:30am in Downtown Hammonton. The free outdoor event will be held in the “Blueberry Capital of the World” - in front of Hammonton Town Hall, located at 100 Central Avenue. (Regardless of weather, the event will be held.)
HAMMONTON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WBOC

Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout

GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
GEORGETOWN, DE
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”

The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

