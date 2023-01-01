Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year
Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
28th Annual Downbeach (Margate, NJ) Polar Bear Plunge 2023
A great annual tradition continued today, with the 28th Annual Downbeach Polar Bear Plunge in Margate, New Jersey … sponsored by Robert’s Place. Robert Sutor has sponsored this usually frigid event for many years. Today, Sunday, January 1, 2023, it’s not nearly as cold as during past years....
billypenn.com
Colorful costumes and sunny skies: Photos from the 2023 Mummers Day Parade
On an unseasonably warm Sunday morning, a century of tradition marched down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade. Spectators enjoyed sunshine and temps hovering around 60 degrees, but kept the holiday spirit going — there were at least a dozen Santa outfits among the crowd, and just as many “2023” sunglasses floating around.
ocnjdaily.com
Christopher Reeve Foundation Partners With Ocean City for Beach Mats
Ocean City is partnering with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to improve accessibility at the prime summer attraction in the resort — the beaches — for residents and tourists alike. “I’m happy to report that the city learned this week that we will be the recipient of...
Atlantic City, NJ Tavern Memorialized Legendary Patron In 2022
In 2022, The Ducktown Tavern family lost Clarence “CC” Davenport, who was a beloved regular customer at this Atlantic City, New Jersey establishment. This is a special in memoriam. In reality, Davenport was much more than just a regular customer. Davenport was also a longtime (30 year) employee...
Mummers Parade: A revered tradition most of NJ knows nothing about
For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it. Growing...
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Hot Chocolate Flight at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop is Real and It’s Spectacular!
What's better than one cup of hot chocolate? How about FOUR?! Christmas may be over but there's still plenty of winter (and time) to enjoy a hot chocolate flight being served up at a coffee shop in Linwood. Brava! Brava! Barista's Coffee House has done it again. Flights are so...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Buoy Washes up in Diamond Beach New Jersey.
Grace Mary found a buoy washed up on the beach near Wildwood Crest on Diamond beach on New Year’s Day. Last week we reported on another buoy that washed up on the Avalon, NJ beach. BUOYS AND WHAT THEY MEAN. Buoys are navigational devices that float on top of...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
Giant Blueberry Drop On NYE In Blueberry Capital Of The World
(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- The sixth annual Hammonton New Year’s Eve Bash, Giant Blueberry Drop & Fireworks will be held on Saturday night, December 31st from 10:00pm to 12:30am in Downtown Hammonton. The free outdoor event will be held in the “Blueberry Capital of the World” - in front of Hammonton Town Hall, located at 100 Central Avenue. (Regardless of weather, the event will be held.)
Smokey Robinson to play 2 N.J. shows: Here is how you can get tickets
Smokey Robinson plans to perform two New Jersey shows in 2023. Robinson will perform on March 3 in Atlantic City and March 4 in Newark. While on tour, he will also play two shows at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas on April 14 and April 15. If you are...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
10 Things That I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County, NJ
This was a lot of fun to put together. However, it did require a lot of introspection. I have compiled 10 things that I am extremely grateful for in Atlantic County, New Jersey. My list is both very personal and professional in nature. This much I do know. For those...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
Comments / 1