Well Atlanta Braves fans, we still don’t have much to talk about as Monday was very quiet on the Braves front. Despite being one of the absolute best defensive center fielders of all-time, a steep drop-off towards the end of his career and borderline overall production amongst HOF peers appears to have Andruw Jones just missing the Hall of Fame again this year, although he is certainly trending up.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO