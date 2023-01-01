Read full article on original website
Alabama fixes a season-long issue in blowout of Ole Miss
Nate Oats wasn’t worried about Alabama overlooking Ole Miss and his team showed why Tuesday night. An 84-62 rout in the SEC home opener saw the No. 7 Crimson Tide lead by as many as 27 points in a game that was only briefly competitive. Correcting a season-long issue...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama walk-on long snapper enters NCAA transfer portal
After a victory in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Alabama football had a long snapper to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Gabe Pugh, a walk-on from Tuscaloosa, Ala., opened 2023 on Sunday by going into the portal. He arrived on the University of Alabama campus in 2019 from Northridge High School.
golobos.com
UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Tragic and Historic 2022 Homicide Toll, By the Numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers drop two after opening Metro Tournament with a win over Oak Mountain
HOMEWOOD, AL – The Hartselle Tigers (10-8) opened the 2022 Metro Tournament at Homewood High School with a 77-64 win over 7A Oak Mountain. Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t maintain the momentum from that victory as they dropped back-to-back games to Homewood and Clay-Chalkville to close the tournament. Junior...
Emporia gazette.com
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
NOLA.com
A TV show made it look like this Uptown restaurant returned, but here’s the real plan
Plenty of people thought the Uptown restaurant that had been Cavan re-opened, only to then abruptly shutter again. But all the activity and starkly different street-side look was simply the work of a production crew turning it into a set for the AMC series “The Driver.”. A real restaurant...
Court Affirms Conviction of Tuscaloosa Man Accused of 2019 Murder
A man accused of murdering another man in Tuscaloosa three years ago will remain in prison after a state court affirmed his conviction last month. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the prosecutorial victory in a Tuesday afternoon press release. The killing in question took place in September 2019, after...
wbrc.com
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has obtained video of a dangerous driving incident that police said happened New Year’s Day on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. It’s just the latest example of a problem police say they’re seeing more often—exhibition driving. There are several videos circulating...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
16-year-old among 2 killed in overnight Tuscaloosa shootings
A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
wbrc.com
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bring show to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Rock and Dave Chappell are co-headlining a tour and they’re bring the show to Birmingham later this month. The pair will be at Legacy Area January 25 for one night only. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 6th at 10am through Ticketmaster. Get...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Looks to Revitalize Historic Neighborhood with $50 Million Grant Application
If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That’s what the City of Birmingham did on Tuesday to apply for a $50 million federal grant to revitalize the Smithfield community. “We’ve applied for this grant before [in 2020], and we know why we didn’t get it, but we...
Police Investigating Deadly ATV Wreck in Tuscaloosa County Monday Morning
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after an early morning ATV accident left one person dead in the Fosters community Monday morning. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, first reported the wreck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Allen reported the wreck took place on Lock 9...
