Manhattan, KS

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama walk-on long snapper enters NCAA transfer portal

After a victory in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Alabama football had a long snapper to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Gabe Pugh, a walk-on from Tuscaloosa, Ala., opened 2023 on Sunday by going into the portal. He arrived on the University of Alabama campus in 2019 from Northridge High School.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Tigers drop two after opening Metro Tournament with a win over Oak Mountain

HOMEWOOD, AL – The Hartselle Tigers (10-8) opened the 2022 Metro Tournament at Homewood High School with a 77-64 win over 7A Oak Mountain. Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t maintain the momentum from that victory as they dropped back-to-back games to Homewood and Clay-Chalkville to close the tournament. Junior...
HARTSELLE, AL
Emporia gazette.com

Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers

Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Court Affirms Conviction of Tuscaloosa Man Accused of 2019 Murder

A man accused of murdering another man in Tuscaloosa three years ago will remain in prison after a state court affirmed his conviction last month. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the prosecutorial victory in a Tuesday afternoon press release. The killing in question took place in September 2019, after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

16-year-old among 2 killed in overnight Tuscaloosa shootings

A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bring show to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Rock and Dave Chappell are co-headlining a tour and they’re bring the show to Birmingham later this month. The pair will be at Legacy Area January 25 for one night only. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 6th at 10am through Ticketmaster. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

