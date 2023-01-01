ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party

By Kate Hussey
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpWqf_0k02szAm00

Downtown West Palm Beach came alive with activity Saturday night as thousands packed Clematis Street for a block party to ring in the new year.

"We’re probably expecting three, four, five times the normal turnout," said Rodney Mayo, head of Subculture Group, which organized the event. "It's New Year's Eve. Everybody comes out New Year's Eve."

Subculture Group hosts a block party on Clematis Street every weekend, yet Mayo and others said this block party is bigger and better.

"It's definitely one of the biggest nights of the year," said Kristen Dagata, Subculture Group's operations and events coordinator. "People want a place to go to get their champagne at midnight, stay all night, because it's the first of the year, and everybody wants to spend their first few minutes with the people they love in really nice places."

Mayo said for him, the influx of people packing the streets is both exhausting and rewarding.

"It's my toughest night of the year," said Mayo. "We look forward to the Christmas holiday and New Year's Eve. As far as business, it kind of gets us caught up from summer and launches us into the season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZAYQ_0k02szAm00 Kate Hussey/WPTV
Rodney Mayo says New Year's Eve is always a big night for his Subculture Group.

The celebrations included a dinner and an open bar for those who purchased tickets. Those who didn't could still enjoy live music, a drag show, vendors, games and other entertainment.

"It's New Years, everybody’s just in the spirit, to be here on the street, it’s incredible," said Pinkie Patel, who celebrated the holiday with her family at a nearby restaurant.

"There’s a lot of families, a lot of music," added Tonya Lazala, who came out to the block party with her two daughters. "We're just doing this for a little bit. Then we're going to go get the grapes and the champagne."

For some who spoke to WPTV, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate.

"We're getting hammered," said Jason Williams and his friends.

Others said it's a day to reflect on the past.

"The last two to three years have been really hard on a lot of people," said Man Pereetgosal. "We're blessed that we've done OK."

Still, others said it's a day to look ahead to the future.

"Trying to do something different, move forward and leave all the stuff behind you," said Lazala.

All, however, agreed no matter how or why you celebrate, the important thing is ringing in the New Year with loved ones.

“With my sister and my husband and my son, like, you can't beat that," said Patel.

The block party goes from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday, but many who celebrated gathered much earlier and stayed much later.

If anyone missed the block party, Subculture Group hosts a block party every weekend in the 500 block of Clematis Street.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewPelican

Sample-McDougald House garden aims to connect Pompano to its historic roots

Pompano Beach – In the constantly changing landscape of South Florida’s seemingly endless sprawl it is becoming more and more difficult to distinguish the unique characteristics of each town. But in the early 20th century, between the lavish Mediterranean revival palaces of Palm Beach and the vibrant prohibition era decadence of Miami, the small settlement of Pompano Beach provided an essential resource: agriculture.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

City of Coconut Creek Invites Community to a ‘Night of Excellence’ on Jan. 14

Coconut Creek Government invites residents to a night of sophisticated fun in a free event full of live entertainment. Hosted by the City of Coconut Creek and the Multicultural Circle, the first annual Coconut Creek Evening of Excellence will feature an evening filled with local art installations, live string quartet music, and vendors offering a variety of food and alcohol options.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy