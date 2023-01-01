ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia rallies, beats Ohio State to advance to CFP final

By David Ammenheuser
 2 days ago

Georgia will have an opportunity to defend its college football championship.

The Bulldogs overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Ohio State 42-41 and earn a trip to the title game on Jan. 9 against TCU.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

