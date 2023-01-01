Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolvedMichele FreemanDallas County, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Related
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued for punching teenager during pickup basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered one of the future faces of the NBA. The former Murray State star
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Marconews.com
Luka Doncic scores 51 points; Mavericks beat Spurs to extend winning streak to six
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
ng-sportingnews.com
Luka Doncic responds to Gregg Popovich's pre-game claim with another scoring outburst in Mavericks win over Spurs
“We’re going to hold Luka under 50. Quote it.”. Gregg Popovich jokingly revealed his plan to stop Luka Doncic heading into Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks, falling just short as Doncic continued his ridiculous scoring streak, going off for 51 points in the Mavs' 126-125 win in San Antonio.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Scoring 51 Points Against The Spurs After Gregg Popovich Said They Wouldn't Let Him Score 50
Luka Doncic proved San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wrong when the latter said he wouldn't let the Dallas Mavericks star score 50 points. This had fans sharing their two cents after Doncic won that battle. The 23-year-old, who has been in scintillating form throughout the season, ended his evening...
FOX Sports
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
Erik Stevenson made a big mistake that led to a loss in Stillwater.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
Yardbarker
'We're Holding Luka Under 50': Gregg Popovich Marvels at Luka Doncic's Historical Game
Luka Doncic produced the NBA's first-ever game with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Doncic's historical performance before the team's 122-115 win...
Luka Magic & Immortalizing Dirk: Top-5 Mavs Moments from 2022
There were a lot of good moments for the Mavs in 2022, from Luka Doncic taking things to the next level, to Dirk Nowitzki getting more flowers. Let's relive the best of them as we ring in the new year together.
Bedlam: Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray Share Oklahoma Roots
Andrew Heaney and Jon Gray grew up in Oklahoma, pitching for the state's two biggest colleges — Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Grizzlies (12/31/2022)
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in FedEx Forum between New Orleans and Memphis (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 39.2: CJ McCollum’s season three-point percentage, after he went 11/16 from distance Friday vs. Philadelphia, a franchise record for makes in a game. McCollum noted during his postgame TV interview with Jen Hale that at one stage early in 2022-23, he was only shooting 28 percent from beyond the arc, but the 10-year NBA veteran recently vowed to his agent that “I’ll be at 40 (percent) by next week.” He’s almost there, in the midst of a stretch in which he’s made at least three three-pointers in eight consecutive games, going 40/76 from deep during that span (53 percent). McCollum now has 17 games this season of sinking at least three three-pointers, but only four of those occurred in his first 13 appearances; he’s done it 13 times over his last 18 outings. Incidentally, his 14th game was vs. Memphis on Nov. 15, when he shot 7/13 on treys en route to a 30-point performance and a 113-102 victory for New Orleans.
Comments / 0