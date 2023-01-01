A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in FedEx Forum between New Orleans and Memphis (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 39.2: CJ McCollum’s season three-point percentage, after he went 11/16 from distance Friday vs. Philadelphia, a franchise record for makes in a game. McCollum noted during his postgame TV interview with Jen Hale that at one stage early in 2022-23, he was only shooting 28 percent from beyond the arc, but the 10-year NBA veteran recently vowed to his agent that “I’ll be at 40 (percent) by next week.” He’s almost there, in the midst of a stretch in which he’s made at least three three-pointers in eight consecutive games, going 40/76 from deep during that span (53 percent). McCollum now has 17 games this season of sinking at least three three-pointers, but only four of those occurred in his first 13 appearances; he’s done it 13 times over his last 18 outings. Incidentally, his 14th game was vs. Memphis on Nov. 15, when he shot 7/13 on treys en route to a 30-point performance and a 113-102 victory for New Orleans.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO