"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued for punching teenager during pickup basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered one of the future faces of the NBA. The former Murray State star
ng-sportingnews.com
Luka Doncic responds to Gregg Popovich's pre-game claim with another scoring outburst in Mavericks win over Spurs
“We’re going to hold Luka under 50. Quote it.”. Gregg Popovich jokingly revealed his plan to stop Luka Doncic heading into Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks, falling just short as Doncic continued his ridiculous scoring streak, going off for 51 points in the Mavs' 126-125 win in San Antonio.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Marconews.com
Luka Doncic scores 51 points; Mavericks beat Spurs to extend winning streak to six
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks playing off Blazers' bench Monday
The Portland Trail Blazers did not include Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Eubanks started in the Blazers' last game while Jusuf Nurkic recovered from a non-COVID illness, but he'll start tonight's tilt on the sidelines with Nurkic back in the lineup. Our...
FOX Sports
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
Erik Stevenson made a big mistake that led to a loss in Stillwater.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
KENS 5
Mavericks react to Doncic scoring 51 points after Popovich's hilarious 'defensive plan'
SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of Saturday night's San Antonio Spurs game versus the Dallas Mavericks, Spurs' Gregg Popovich revealed his "sure-fire" defensive scheme to contain NBA star Luka Doncic. His plan was to just hold Doncic to a mere 50 points or under the Spurs' head coach quipped. “50...
Jerami Grant haunts old team as Blazers down Pistons
Jerami Grant poured in 36 points in 28 minutes against his former team and the host Portland Trail Blazers rolled
