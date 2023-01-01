ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Marconews.com

Luka Doncic scores 51 points; Mavericks beat Spurs to extend winning streak to six

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks playing off Blazers' bench Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers did not include Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Eubanks started in the Blazers' last game while Jusuf Nurkic recovered from a non-COVID illness, but he'll start tonight's tilt on the sidelines with Nurkic back in the lineup. Our...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

