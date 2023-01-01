ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tyrese Maxey (injury management) to come off bench for 76ers Monday, going forward

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to left foot fracture injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Maxey will remain in a bench role "for the time being." Expect De'Anthony Melton to keep starting on the wing.
FOX Sports

Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing

Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
ClutchPoints

Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pelicans

Just three days after taking a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14), the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) once again faced off against the championship hopeful from the Big Easy. This time, at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers really came to play and picked up a huge win by a score of 120-111.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

