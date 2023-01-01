Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to left foot fracture injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Maxey will remain in a bench role "for the time being." Expect De'Anthony Melton to keep starting on the wing.

16 HOURS AGO