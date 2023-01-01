Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
76ers vs. Pelicans: How Did Tyrese Maxey Look in First Game Back?
After missing 18 games, Tyrese Maxey picked up some playing time for the 76ers in New Orleans on Friday.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
76ers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report vs. Pelicans on Monday
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.
Player grades: Tobias Harris, short-handed Sixers beat up on Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Paycom Center on Saturday night to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to end their four-game road trip on the right note. They had lost their previous two games on the trip and were looking to go 2-2 on this trip.
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
Erik Stevenson made a big mistake that led to a loss in Stillwater.
Embiid leads 76ers past Pelicans, Williamson hurts hamstring
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds and James Harden scored 27 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 120-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night
numberfire.com
Tyrese Maxey (injury management) to come off bench for 76ers Monday, going forward
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to left foot fracture injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Maxey will remain in a bench role "for the time being." Expect De'Anthony Melton to keep starting on the wing.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing
Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
Pelicans, Sixers Square Off Again In Philly
The New Orleans Pelicans finish off a two-game road trip by visiting the Philadelphia 76ers.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pelicans
Just three days after taking a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14), the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) once again faced off against the championship hopeful from the Big Easy. This time, at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers really came to play and picked up a huge win by a score of 120-111.
Bedlam: Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray Share Oklahoma Roots
Andrew Heaney and Jon Gray grew up in Oklahoma, pitching for the state's two biggest colleges — Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
76ers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday
Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.
