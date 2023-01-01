PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A Pennsylvania man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday, where he was captured at his parents' home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County courthouse on Tuesday ahead of the extradition hearing that is scheduled for this afternoon. Monroe County's chief public defender, Jason LaBar, said his...

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO