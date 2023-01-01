ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart hopeful injured Georgia Bulldogs are back for title game

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is optimistic that tight end Darnell Washington, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher Mykel Williams and receiver Ladd McConkey will play in the national championship game on Monday after exiting the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Ohio State with injuries. Washington injured his left leg,...
ATHENS, GA
MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback

The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
ATHENS, GA
Injury Report: Georgia Banged Up Headed into Title Game

The University of Georgia is off to the National Championship out in Los Angeles, California against the TCU Horned Frogs. Though they won't be doing so at exactly 100% full strength. The 42 to 41 nail-biting win over the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes didn't come without a few...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest

ATLANTA - A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
GEORGIA STATE

