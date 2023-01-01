Read full article on original website
Mom of 5 Refuses to Buy Husband New Car for Christmas After Hefty Book Deal
Should a person ever be pressured into buying something outside their price range?. Photo byPhoto by Freddy Kearney on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of competitive markets and industries out there in the world, and among the most competitive are the publishing and entertainment industries.
Business Insider
I take a week of 'vacation' every month to travel the world without telling my boss — and I'll keep doing it even if I get caught
With the rise of remote work during the pandemic, some workers are choosing to travel and live abroad more. Insider recently spoke to a 38-year-old who travels for a week each month without telling their job. "I used to only travel once or twice per year," they told Insider. "But...
Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Bride giving away £2.5k wedding dress that smells of ‘regret and divorce’ – and everyone’s saying the same thing
A BRIDE has left people in stitches with her hilarious sales advert for her used wedding dress. The woman, from Glagsow, is giving away the £2,500 frock for free as it smells of "regret and divorce". But she joked that happiness is not included in the sale and warned...
6 Seattle spots with great nonalcoholic drink menus
After back-to-back celebrations in December and over New Year's, some of us feel as if we never want to look at a cocktail again — or at least not for a few weeks. Fortunately, there are several places in Seattle that have a range of nonalcoholic cocktail options perfect for those looking to take time off from drinking.
Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home
When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones. With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units, while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.
It's Hard Being The Only One In The Family With Kids During The Holidays
We’ve just finished our holiday dinner, and the adults are ready to unwind. It’s time to pour another drink, settle in, and socialize. It’s the time of the evening filled with belly laughs, table gambling games, and an unexpectedly wonderful couch conversation. But while everyone else is winding down, I am furiously cleaning, breaking up arguments, and wrestling coats on little bodies to ensure a timely arrival home for our bloodbath of a bedtime routine. Because I have four little kids, and my siblings have none. And with no cousins or other family members with young kids, I bring all the chaos: the tantrums, the messes, and the bedtime constraints. And sometimes, it stresses me out.
studyfinds.org
No more risqué bachelor and bachelorette parties? Most agree ‘final night of freedom’ should be about relaxation
NEW YORK — Don’t tell the bride about this study. Two in five people think bachelor or bachelorette parties are more memorable than the wedding itself (42%), according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults looking at sentiments around the traditions involved with the “final night of...
linesandcolors.com
Happy Leyendecker Baby New Year 2023!
As I’ve done every New Year’s Eve for the past 17 years, I’ll wish Lines and Colors readers a Happy New Year with one of J. C. Leyendecer’s New Year’s covers for the Saturday Evening Post, in this case marking the arrival of 1923. American...
Life … You Gotta Love It: Wintry Christmas
I’d venture to say that very few people were “dreaming of a White Christmas” this year. Most of America was inundated with blizzard conditions and more snow and ice than they could ever dream of. Aren’t you glad you didn’t take off on a road trip to, say, any other corner of America? Aren’t you glad we live here in what became a little pocket of fairly good, but brutally cold weather? Of course, to call what we experienced “brutally cold” snubs those who saw temps fall to way below zero for days. Saturday morning, I looked out to see my thermometer...
