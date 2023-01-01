Read full article on original website
Stephen Greif Dies: ‘The Crown’ & ‘Blake’s 7’ Actor Was 78
British actor Stephen Greif, who appeared in such series as the BBC’s Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith and EastEnders as well as Netflix’s The Crown, has died. His representatives announced the news in a Twitter post. No cause of death was revealed. He was 78. Greif’s long career spanned theater, television and film. Born in Hertfordshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank, the UK Press Association reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Dead To Me' Lands At No....
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
PBS Reveals 2023 Debut Dates: When To See ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Vienna Blood,’ ‘Tom Jones’ And More
PBS will bring back six series and premiere two period dramas in 2023, which includes the debut of Tom Jones on Masterpiece that’s based on the 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. “PBS continues to bring dramas that appeal to the entire family, from mysteries like Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece and Vienna Blood to coming-of-age stories like Sanditon on Masterpiece and La Otra Mirada. This season’s lineup of period dramas is our most extensive to date, with hours of captivating storytelling from January to May,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President Program Scheduling at PBS. “Not only do we have returning seasons...
Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
Tammy Wynette’s Band Had a Code Name for Whenever the Singer Showed up Impaired
Because country singer Tammy Wynette would show up to perform while impaired from painkiller use, her band developed a code name.
Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift
It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
SheKnows
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Richard Gere, 73, Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, & Rarely Seen Sons Send Holiday Greetings: Photo
Richard Gere, 73, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, have wished fans a Merry Christmas with a rare picture of their family! The happy couple took to Instagram on Dec. 24 with a sweet snapshot of them on a dock with their two sons, 3-and-a-half-year-old Alexander and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in April 2020 and whose name is not known. “Merry Christmas … from our family to yours,” they captioned the photo, which was shared on Alejandra’s page.
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Kirstie Alley Is Survived by Her Two Adopted Children and Grandchildren
On Dec. 5, 2022, it was announced that Cheers and Look Who's Talking Now actress Kirstie Alley had died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. The sad news was shared by Kirstie's two children, Lillie and William Stevenson, who released a touching statement about their mother on Twitter.
