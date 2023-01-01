ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
ChargerReport

Chargers Rout Rams 31-10 With Complete Performance

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers entered Sunday's Battle of L.A. showdown against the Rams riding a three-game winning streak. However, their efforts in Week 17 can be categorized as the team's most complete win of the season, topping the Rams 31-10. "I think that we're improving every time that we go out. A big thing that we've been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team and finding our best here down the stretch," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team's 10th win. "I think that we're finishing a lot better in all phases. I thought, offensively today, that was a step in the right direction, but we're still finding our best as a football team."
WTAJ

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

49ers-Raiders: 3 D-linemen among 7 inactives for Niners

DL Kevin Givens (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, and Samuel. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On Saturday, the 49ers elevated two players from the practice squad....
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Bosa's celebration, advanced stats show star's impact vs. Raiders

By just viewing a basic box score from the 49ers' 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, it doesn't appear star pass rusher Nick Bosa made any impact in Week 17. Linebacker Fred Warner led San Francisco with 12 total tackles. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead had the team's only tackle for loss. Safety Tashaun Gipson and rookie Drake Jackson both notched interceptions in Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham's first start.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

