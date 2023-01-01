Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Chargers Rout Rams 31-10 With Complete Performance
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers entered Sunday's Battle of L.A. showdown against the Rams riding a three-game winning streak. However, their efforts in Week 17 can be categorized as the team's most complete win of the season, topping the Rams 31-10. "I think that we're improving every time that we go out. A big thing that we've been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team and finding our best here down the stretch," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team's 10th win. "I think that we're finishing a lot better in all phases. I thought, offensively today, that was a step in the right direction, but we're still finding our best as a football team."
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
49ers activate two players from practice squad ahead of Raiders game
The San Francisco 49ers have activated the following two players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both are standard elevations, which means they will revert back to the practice squad after the game. Activated from the practice squad:. WR Tay Martin. DL...
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
WATCH: All 3 of Tom Brady's TD passes to Mike Evans vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got the breakout game they’ve been waiting for all season from Tom Brady and Mike Evans, as they connected for a trio of long touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-24 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady found Evans from 63, 57, and 30 yards...
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
49ers inactives: DL Kerry Hyder returns for San Francisco
The 49ers will be relatively healthy going into their Week 17 matchup against the Raiders. Both of their players who were questionable on the Friday injury report are active for Sunday’s game. Here’s the list of players who won’t suit up:. WR Deebo Samuel. QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Yardbarker
49ers-Raiders: 3 D-linemen among 7 inactives for Niners
DL Kevin Givens (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, and Samuel. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On Saturday, the 49ers elevated two players from the practice squad....
NBC Sports
Bosa's celebration, advanced stats show star's impact vs. Raiders
By just viewing a basic box score from the 49ers' 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, it doesn't appear star pass rusher Nick Bosa made any impact in Week 17. Linebacker Fred Warner led San Francisco with 12 total tackles. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead had the team's only tackle for loss. Safety Tashaun Gipson and rookie Drake Jackson both notched interceptions in Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham's first start.
Comments / 0