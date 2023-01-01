ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship

Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Staffer's Ryan Day Admission Is Going Viral

Prior to the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral for screaming at an event coordinator. The staff member placed his hand on Sarkisian's chest to keep him from moving forward as the Longhorns prepared to run out onto the field. Sarkisian got in the man's...
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State

For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH

