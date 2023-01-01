Read full article on original website
Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
saturdaytradition.com
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Look: Skip Bayless Unleashes On Georgia Quarterback Steston Bennett
Two Heisman finalists have headlined tonight's Peach Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Georgia - Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud and Bulldogs signal caller Stetson Bennett. Until a long, 76-yard passing touchdown from Bennett to Ladd McConkey in the fourth quarter, however, the Georgia ...
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett
The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision
Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after Georgia’s win over Ohio State.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff highlights: Georgia comes back to win Peach Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1). Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year...
The Spun
Former Ohio State Staffer's Ryan Day Admission Is Going Viral
Prior to the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral for screaming at an event coordinator. The staff member placed his hand on Sarkisian's chest to keep him from moving forward as the Longhorns prepared to run out onto the field. Sarkisian got in the man's...
SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State
For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
5-Star Cornerback Charles Lester III Reveals His Top Schools
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class has revealed his final schools. Charles Lester III, who's a five-star cornerback, narrowed his list down to five on Sunday afternoon. He put out a tweet that shows Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia as those top schools. Lester...
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
