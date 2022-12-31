Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 3, 2023
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
localmemphis.com
Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
WBBJ
First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital. The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday. The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m. Both parents...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Dickey facing murder charges
The end of 2022 ended on a tragic note as police investigate a shooting. On December 27 at 9:52 a.m., officers of the Humboldt Police Department were dispatched to a home on N. 17th Ave. in reference to an individual being shot. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that Marquisa Antionette Turner,...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
WBBJ
TBI investigating in-custody death
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A death inside the Henderson County Jail is under investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says, at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, their agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Manuel Shannon Overman. Overman died while in-custody Sunday morning. The...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/22 – 1/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 1/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old
JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation. The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove. Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting,...
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence
Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
radionwtn.com
State Comptroller: Dyer County Schools Staff Receives Questionable Bonus Payments
Dyer County Schools administrative staff received a total of $63,589 in questionable bonus payments from a federal grant intended to help the school system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing comprehensive screening testing. These questionable payments are noted in Dyer County’s fiscal year 2022 audit performed by the Tennessee...
Decaturville man charged with burglary, arson following several structure fires
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says a Decaturville man has been arrested following an investigation into several structure fires that occurred in the area.
WBBJ
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Buildings across 8 states would crumble in earthquake
The New Madrid earthquake zone threatens at least 8 states in the Central and Eastern U.S. According to experts, it won’t take a large event to cause catastrophic damage. “Given the nature of vulnerability and the age of the structures here, the age of the buildings themselves, and the lack of science design, as the result of not really understanding that we had a seismic threat until the late 70s,” James Wilkinson said. Wilkinson is the executive director for the Central United States Earthquake Consortium.
