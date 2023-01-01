ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

OBN seeing new variants of fentanyl with increased resistance to Narcan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested Joey Dashner suspected of trafficking fentanyl. The last drug, narcotic agents like Mark Woodward with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), want to see right now. “There are variations of fentanyl … that are now being cut with new types of drugs that are...
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis welcomes its first baby of 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health System welcomed the first baby born in 2023 Sunday. The lucky baby was named Rhaine. The hospital wished her and her family many blessings in the new year.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report

TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Suspect dies after pursuit, armed confrontation with Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — A pursuit suspect died Saturday morning during a confrontation with the Tulsa Police Department. Around 3:29 a.m., Tulsa Police Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department, according to a new release from Tulsa police. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop when the suspect led the officer on a pursuit.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Therapy dog visits Saint Francis Children’s Hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Patients and staff at the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital were greeted with a certified therapy dog on Thursday. Beck Hopper, who is part of a therapy dog team with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, said they were there to bring cheer, joy and healing. “We come...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Skiatook family’s son dies on Fort Hood military base

SKIATOOK, Okla. — U.S. Army soldier Justin Lambillotte, 26, was honored on Monday by about 100 members of his family, friends and the military for his life, his humor, and his military service. Lambillotte was found dead in his barrack room on Fort Hood on Dec. 23, 2022. At...
SKIATOOK, OK

