Related
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance
She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
She left him pointers on bedtime rituals, hair care, how much screen time the kids get, a reminder to use sunblock, ironing shirts, etc.
After 10 Years, My Husband And I Were On The Verge Of Divorce. Then We Got A Second Chance.
"That morning, I’d checked my bank account and realized my husband had visited the ATM at 2 a.m. and taken all our money. I was alone with three kids and $50."
pethelpful.com
Wife Shows How She Says Goodbye to Her Dog vs. Her Husband
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as we want our fur babies to be by our side 24/7, it's just not realistic. We might have to leave the house to go to work or run errands. Whatever the case might be, we're devasted saying goodbye to our pets. Everyone else in the house, well, not so much.
Bride giving away £2.5k wedding dress that smells of ‘regret and divorce’ – and everyone’s saying the same thing
A BRIDE has left people in stitches with her hilarious sales advert for her used wedding dress. The woman, from Glagsow, is giving away the £2,500 frock for free as it smells of "regret and divorce". But she joked that happiness is not included in the sale and warned...
Couple's Reason for 'Punishing' Newlywed Friends at Christmas Cheered
Nearly 50 percent of couples married in 2021 reduced their guest list, according to a survey of 15,000 couples who tied the knot last year.
Is It Time to Say Goodbye?
Choosing the right time to euthanize your beloved pet can be the hardest decision that you will ever make. As pet parents, we want the best for our beloved pets. You want them to live their best life. You may also want your pet to live forever. That being said, we all know that eventually, we are going to have to say goodbye to our beloved pet.
travelawaits.com
7 Things I Learned Attending My 50th College Reunion
When mapping out your travel plans, consider including a trip to your school reunion. I’m not a gung-ho reunion person, but this year I ventured to my 50th college reunion. And what a delightful time I enjoyed, for many reasons. If you have a reunion coming up and you’re on the fence about whether to attend, read on for inspiration. I learned so much, and the reunion was definitely a highlight of my travels this year.
I grew my own wedding flowers — it was stressful, but I saved thousands
One Toronto bride has cultivated a new wedding tradition. Emma Tamlin took the eco-friendly route for her nuptials, as she was concerned about the pollution generated by the flower industry and the rising price tag of bouquets. She realized she could save $12,000 by growing her own flowers for the ceremony at her family farm. Foregoing florists entirely, the 29-year-old urban agriculturalist and her husband, Chris, 30, reported forking over about $300 for seeds and undergoing a successful trial run a year in advance of their August wedding. “I’ve grown up on this farm and moved there when I was 9. I always...
'My Mom Was The Love of My Life, Then One Saturday Changed Everything'
When I was 38, life for me changed in an instant.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Husband Gifts Wife ‘White Christmas' With Snow in Backyard
Lee esta historia en español aquí. When Tom Gregg asked his wife what she wanted for Christmas, she told him she already had everything she wanted, except one thing: a “white Christmas.”. Despite living in Norco, a Southern California city with virtually no chance of getting accumulating...
'I Ruined My Family'—A Christmas Gift That Changed Three Lives Forever
When Shelby bought her mom a DNA kit, the results were shocking. Newsweek spoke to three women whose families were transformed by the technology.
