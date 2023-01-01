ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

By JOHN COON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cf0E_0k02fmYG00

Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.

Herro’s final basket put a perfect exclamation point on a strong offensive outing for Miami.

“The ball was flying around,” Herro said. “We were making plays for each other, getting stops defensively and turning it into easy buckets on the other end.”

Miami outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint to win for the third time in four games. The Heat shot 51% from the field and ended up tallying 32 assists on 45 baskets.

“That’s what we need,” Adebayo said. “That’s what makes us a better team, when everybody is involved and flying around and making shots. The ball’s not sticking.”

Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Malik Beasley chipped in 17 off the bench. Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton added 14 points apiece.

The Jazz made 17 3-pointers and 36 free throws but lost their fourth straight.

Utah erased a seven-point deficit and tied it at 123 with 6.3 seconds left on three free throws from Markkanen. Herro countered with his game-winning 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

“You want the ball in his hands because you know he wants those moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Miami made five straight baskets and scored on eight consecutive possessions overall to carve out a 62-52 lead late in the second quarter. Oladipo and Herro fueled the run with three baskets apiece.

Utah erased the deficit in the third quarter. Markkanen and Clarkson made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-0 run that gave the Jazz a 95-88 lead before quarter’s end.

“I just thought our intensity picked up and our communication was much better (in the second half),” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “We need that from the beginning of the game. I’m proud of the way our team adjusted at halftime and stuck in there.”

RETURN TO FORM

Oladipo had his best offensive outing so far this season, posting his first 20-point game since making his season debut earlier in December. He finished with season highs in points, field goals made (7), assists (5), and rebounds (5).

The veteran guard appeared in 96 total games over the previous four seasons while battling injuries.

“My path and my journey is different than a lot of people’s (journeys) and I have to remember that and just continue to stay patient with myself,” Oladipo said. “Soon I’ll be exactly where I need to be.”

TIP-INS

Heat: Jimmy Butler was inactive (right knee injury management). … Six Miami players dished out at least four assists.

Jazz: Walker Kessler blocked back-to-back shot attempts by Adebayo in the first quarter. … Beasley went 5-of-8 from 3-point range after making four total outside baskets in his previous three games.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit the Clippers on Monday.

Jazz: Host the Kings on Tuesday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC News

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win

CLEVELAND -- Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Key Points: Tyler Herro Hits Game-Winning Three At the Buzzer To Lift Heat Past Jazz

The Miami Heat hit the road and defeated the Utah Jazz 126-123 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bam Adebayo led the way for the Heat with 32 points on 11- for-17 shooting from the field. Adebayo hit 10-for-13 from the free-throw line. Adebayo also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists. Adebayo spoke on his team’s overall play postgame and what it took to get the win.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC News

For second time in two seasons, Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Cam Spencer's 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead, and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It's the second straight season coach Steve Pikiell's team...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Horry Scale: Tyler Herro stuns Jazz to close out NBA's 2022 schedule

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101

Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC News

Fins prep for Skylar Thompson or Teddy Bridgewater in finale

MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reiterated Monday that there is no timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return from concussion protocol. Tagovailoa was placed into protocol last week after sustaining his second documented concussion of the season in the Dolphins' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25. Teddy Bridgewater started in his place during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots but was forced to leave the game early after sustaining an injury to the pinkie finger on his right hand.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Philly

Cates, Flyers snap Kings' unbeaten streak with 4-2 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to find success through two unconventional means — short-handed goals and rookie goaltending.Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves to win for the second time in three starts as the Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon."We may not do the right things at certain times and may have struggles here and there, but we play hard," coach John Tortorella said after the Flyers won consecutive games for the first time since Nov....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

McGlinchey's recent strides to be tested vs. Raiders' Crosby

SANTA CLARA — Mike McGlinchey will be facing one of his biggest challenges on Sunday when the 49ers face off against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The veteran right tackle will line up across from Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who will be doing everything possible to bring 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to the ground. Crosby, a two-time Pro Bowler, already has racked up 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 15 contests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC News

ABC News

965K+
Followers
202K+
Post
563M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy