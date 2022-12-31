Badger Marseco Boys Basketball Tournament: Wyoming Area routs Sem, takes third place

OLD FORGE – Dane Schutter’s 30-point effort helped Wyoming Area roll through the third-place game of the Anthony D. “Badger” Marseco Tournament on Friday night, pounding Wyoming Seminary, 72-41.

The Warriors (5-6) also got 12 points from Tyler Sciandra and 11 from Brady Noone.

Schutter personally matched Wyoming Seminary’s scoring output in the first and third quarters. He had nine points in the first quarter to help the Warriors to a 14-9 lead.

Sciandra and Schutter, who hit two 3-pointers, each had six points in the second quarter on the way to a 36-20 halftime lead.

Schutter made three more 3-pointers in the third quarter when he had 13 points and Wyoming Area built the lead to 56-33.

Jack Novelli scored 13 points and Jack Leahy added 10 for Wyoming Seminary.

Old Forge 53, Wyoming Area 45

Joey Macciocco scored 21 points Wednesday night to lead Old Forge past Wyoming Area in the 21st annual Badger Game, a semifinal of the Marseco Tournament.

Anthony Mucciolo added 15 points in the win.

Dane Schutter scored 14 points and Brady Noone had 12 for Wyoming Area.

The unbeaten Blue Devils led 29-25 at halftime, then outscored the Warriors, 13-8, in the third quarter. Macciocco had five points in the quarter while Mucciolo and Anthony Cole had four each.

Pittston Area 71, Wyoming Seminary 50

Anthony Cencetti scored 20 points in Wednesday’s tournament opener, sending the Patriots to the Friday final.

Silvio Giardina scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter when Pittston Area took a 24-10 lead.

Pittston Area led 38-24 at halftime. Cencetti scored 10 points in the third quarter to offset 10 by Wyoming Seminary’s Jack Novelli and keep the Patriots in control, 56-40.

Novelli finished with 19 points and Jack Leahy had 14.

Matt Walter added 12 points and Jack Long 11 for Pittston Area.