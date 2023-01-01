Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
PWMania
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks reportedly not alone heading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is also currently slated to be in Japan. Johnson noted the following…
wrestlingheadlines.com
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE Signing Announces Free Agency
Triple H has already made a splash in the free agent market, when it was announced last week that Dragon Lee would be heading to WWE in the new year. Dragon Lee isn’t the only independent star rumoured to be on their way to WWE, as it was reported last month that WWE had interest in signing Colby Corino.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
PWMania
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
Comments / 0